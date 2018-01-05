Police Blotter (May 1, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, April 29, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Kizer make an improper turn. Kizer allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 1999 Chevrolet Camaro that Kizer was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Rick G. Rigsby, 49, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Friday, April 27, in the 400 block of East Larson Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver operating a vehicle in that area. Rigsby allegedly refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Rigsby was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ The theft of a section of a 30-foot extension ladder was reported by William Lettsome. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime over the winter in the 400 block of West Center Street. The ladder is valued at $400.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Hector Rodriguez, 46, of 8 E. Walnut St., Piper City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, April 25.

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 35, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for permitting a dog to run at large on Wednesday, April 25.

➜ Cody A. Croslow, 21, of Sumner, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, April 25.

➜ Owen J. Duke, 18, of 202 S. Church St., Gibson City, for speeding on Tuesday, April 24.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 19-30:

➜ On April 28, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 1900 North and 1400 East in rural Roberts. The driver was cited for speeding, and a passenger was arrested for possession of cannabis.

➜ On April 28, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 100 S. Green St. in Piper City and arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ On April 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic problem in Kempton between a juvenile and grandmother. The juvenile was transported to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee for an evaluation.

➜ On April 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Ford County Courthouse for a person attempting to evade arrest for a Ford County warrant. The person was stopped from leaving the courthouse by a courthouse security deputy and bailiff. The person continued to fight with deputies until several other deputies arrived to subdue him. The person was taken into custody with additional charges of aggravated battery to peace officers, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. The security deputy and the bailiff received minor injuries in the altercation.

➜ On April 23, a sheriff’s deputy took a desk report of a collision involving a car and deer that had occurred on April 17 on Illinois 54. No injuries were reported.

➜ On April 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of dogs fighting, which caused neighbors to get into a verbal dispute in Elliott. The dogs and neighbors were separated for the day.

➜ On April 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with an arrest for driving under the influence.

➜ On April 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 3700 North in rural Kempton. There were no reported injuries.

➜ On April 20, a sheriff’s deputy assisted an Illinois Department of Corrections parole agent with an arrest for possession of cannabis by a parolee.

➜ On April 20, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 200 North and 1900 East in rural Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On April 19, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint of loud music in Sibley.

➜ On April 19, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check for a suicidal male in Melvin. The male was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Sean C. Barnes, 28, of Ashkum, was arrested by Gilman police for aggravated battery on Sunday, April 29.

➜ Patrick J. Mulligan, 42, of Ashkum, was arrested on warrants out of Champaign and Kankakee counties for driving with a revoked driver’s license and obstructing justice on Sunday, April 29.

➜ Wendy A. Clemens, 42, of Cissna Park, was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday, April 28.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Gary W. Matthews, 35, of Tinley Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for violating the minimum speed limit, improper traffic lane usage, failure to signal when changing lanes and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:36 p.m. Monday, April 30, on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 313 in Kankakee County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a northbound vehicle traveling under the posted minimum speed limit of 45 mph and swerving. Matthews showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Braden J. Klausing, 33, of Palatine, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Sunday, April 29, following a one-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 285 near Gilman in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 4:19 p.m. Klausing showed signs of drug and alcohol impairment.

➜ Jervarius V. McCoy, 32, of St. Anne, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for violating the minimum speed limit, improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, April 28, on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a southbound vehicle traveling under the posted minimum speed limit of 45 mph and swerving at milepost 322. The driver, McCoy, showed signs of drug impairment.

➜ Miguel A. Garcia, 18, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice and was also ticketed for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Friday, April 27, on Interstate 57 near Danforth in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a southbound

vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit at milepost 289. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 6.1 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

➜ Josiah D. Armstrong, 20, of Alsip, was arrested for possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. Friday, April 27, on Interstate 57 near Loda in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a vehicle make a lane violation on southbound I-57 at milepost 265. A subsequent search of the vehicle’s occupants and the vehicle revealed 21.73 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

➜ Xavier L. Barber, 33, of Elkhart, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at midnight Friday, April 27, on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 292 in Iroquois County. Barber showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Tracey D. Ivory, 47, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for violating the miniumum speed limit, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 8:19 p.m. Monday, April 23, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a semi traveling under the posted minimum speed limit of 45 mph and swerving. During the traffic stop, Ivory showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Solomon A. Williams, 23, of Dolton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and delivery of cannabis and was also ticketed for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, April 22, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 288. A search of Williams and the vehicle revealed 31

Xanax pills and 24.9 grams of cannabis. Williams was also charged with bringing contraband into a penial institution.

➜ Kimberly K. Kofoot, 47, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, April 22, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Kofoot swerving. During the traffic stop, Kofoot showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 40 traffic citations, including 29 for failure to wear a seat belt, to go along with 16 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee and Ford counties on Thursday, April 26. District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols again in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 14, May 21 and May 24. The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts as required by Illinois law.