Area firefighters assist with Pembroke Township brush fire

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Among the fire departments called to assist in putting out a massive brush fire in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County on Tuesday afternoon were those from Paxton and Roberts.

Justin Withers, a captain for the Paxton Fire Protection District, said his department was called to help around 4 p.m.

“They just called us for ... a water tanker,” Withers said. “We just brought one truck and two guys.”

Also called to assist were firefighters from Savoy, Bement, Thomasboro and the Cornbelt Fire Protection District, Withers said.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Kankakee reported that firefighters from as far away as Milford, Dwight, East Joliet and Merrillville, Ind., battled the blaze, which was called in to 911 by a resident as a rekindle of a brush fire that started Monday.

Withers said Paxton firefighters provided support by doing “back burns,” which actually involved setting other fires in order to control where the fire was spreading so that firefighters could gain access to certain areas to battle the flames.

“It was basically to protect the houses along the way,” Withers said.

Withers said his department stayed on scene for about 3 1/2 to four hours, after it took about an hour and 15 minutes to arrive there from Paxton.

In all, firefighters were there more than nine hours, and the brush fire scorched a 4-square-mile area.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag warning for the northern part of Illinois and a large portion of Indiana for Tuesday. Dry conditions, lack of rain and winds gusting 20 to 25 mph provided the perfect recipe for what unfolded.

Pembroke and Momence firefighters were initially called out to South 11000E Road and East 4000S Road, The Daily Journal reported. They immediately called for a three-alarm status. It ended up as a five-alarm fire.

Some residents worked to save their properties. Residents were dumping gallon buckets of water on the grass around their homes to keep the flames from reaching their homes.