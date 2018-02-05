Cissna Park's Maul wins $1,500 scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — Marti Maul of Cissna Park has been selected to receive a $1,500 college scholarship from the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA).

The IPPA offers scholarships each year to students pursuing a higher-education degree at a two- or four-year institution who have an interest in the pork industry. Recipients are selected based on activities, IPPA involvement, grade-point average and an essay explaining what they find to be the most valuable technology in the pork industry is today.

The IPPA awarded nine scholarships for the 2018-19 school year, totaling $13,500. There were three levels of award dollars: gold, silver and bronze. Funding for the scholarships was made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.

Maul was a silver level recipient. She is the daughter of John and Tresa Maul of Iroquois County. She will be a junior this fall at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, majoring in agriculture and consumer economics — agribusiness markets and management. Upon graduation, she hopes to return to the family pig farm and be involved in the business aspect.

“It gives us pride, as an association, to provide these scholarships and see the recipients become an active part of the industry,” said Alan Kollmann, chair of the IPPA’s youth committee, which is responsible for youth activities that the IPPA conducts throughout the year, such as IPLI, county ambassadors and scholarships.

“These recipients excel in advocating for animal agriculture, especially the pork industry,” said Jenny Jackson, director of communications for the IPPA. “They are a great representation of our association and have bright futures ahead of them.”

The IPPA represents more than 2,000 pork producers in Illinois and the Illinois pork industry, which contributes more than $1.8 billion and more than 10,500 jobs to the state’s economy. The IPPA is comprised of county pork producer groups in 20 counties in Illinois. The IPPA is an affiliate of the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board.