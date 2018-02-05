Golden Deeds Award nominees sought

PAXTON — The committee organizing the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is seeking nominations for its Golden Deeds Awards, which will be presented at the celebration at Pells Park.

The award is given to two outstanding community volunteers — one man and one woman. Nominations need to include all of the nominees’ volunteer activities.

Nominations should be mailed by June 15 to: Golden Deeds Award, c/o Paxton Church of Christ, P.O. Box 299, Paxton, IL 60957.