Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for May 12

The 26th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday, May 12.

Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns. Post offices in Ford County participate each year.

Postal customers are asked to leave a donation of non-perishable goods in paper bags next to their mailbox before the delivery of mail on May 12. Letter carriers will then collect the food donations and distribute them to local food agencies.

Last year’s food drive collected 75 million pounds of food, the third-highest total in the event’s history. Combined with 2016’s record of 80.1 million pounds, that makes a two-year total of 155 million pounds — the highest back-to-back total in the food drive’s history. In the quarter-century since it began, the food drive has collected almost 1.6 billion pounds of food.