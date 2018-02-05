Myers, Ellis to attend 78th annual Illini Girls State

CHARLESTON — Madison Myers, daughter of Brian and Sue Myers, and Evelyn Ellis, daughter of Sally Ellis, will be attending the American Legion Auxiliary’s 78th annual Illini Girls State at Eastern Illinois University from June 17-23.

Girls State is patterned after the Illinois state government, with girls from communities throughout the state coming to EIU’s Charleston campus to learn the way a two-party system works. The girls will elect city, county and state party candidates, learn their duties and discover how a state government works. Activities include legislative sessions, party rallies, debating and voting.

Both Myers and Ellis, who are in their junior year at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, are active in school activities. Myers is in the school’s band and chorus and in her free time likes drawing, reading, writing and photography. Ellis participates in track and cross country, National Honor Society, FFA, student council, the bowling club and Panther Pals. Outside of school, Ellis is a beekeeper and volunteers with Girls on the Run, an organization for third- through fifth-grade girls.

Myers and Ellis will report their experiences at Girls State at a future American Legion Auxiliary meeting.