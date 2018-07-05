Collective bargaining on PBL school board's agenda

PAXTON — Following a pair of special meetings on Tuesday night and Wednesday evening to discuss collective negotiating matters with the school district’s teachers’ union, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will meet for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

The following is listed on the agenda for the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of the previous meeting, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report, a high school guidance office report, the approval of new and revised school board policies and the approval of the disposal of records.

➜ Approval of ESY, summer school and summer driver’s education courses for 2018.

➜ A report on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project, PBL High School renovation project and PBL Eastlawn School demolition project.

➜ Approval of maintenance projects planned for this summer.

➜ Approval of student registration, lunch, breakfast, driver’s education and Advanced Placement and dual-credit fees for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ Approval of student handbooks, the faculty handbook, athletic code of conduct, coaches’ handbook and acceptable-use policy for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ Approval of technology purchases.

➜ Approval of a wrestling team cooperative between PBL High School and Rantoul Township High School.

➜ Discussion on the PBL High School robotics team.

➜ Approval of a schoolwide Title I plan for the 2018-19 school year for Clara Peterson Elementary School and PBL Eastlawn School.

➜ Approval of district administrative summer office hours.

➜ Discussion regarding a proposed calendar of board meetings for the upcoming year.

➜ Approval of placing a second amended budget for the 2018 fiscal year on public display and the setting of a public hearing regarding the second amended budget.

➜ Approval of the renewal of a nursing contract with Gibson Area Hospital.

➜ Approval of a grant from the Illinois State Library.

➜ Discussion on strategic planning goals for the district.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; collective negotiating matters between the district and its employees or their representatives; and the potential purchase or lease of real property for use by the district.