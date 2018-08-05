Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 8, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Jonathan E. Cox, 30, of Buckley, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dakota J. Degarmo, 20, of Paxton, for two counts of theft (less than $500).
• Joseph D. Jones, 27, of Danville, for possession of a firearm with an expired Firearm Owner’s Identification card.
Traffic tickets
• Savannah J. Carter, 21, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael E. Ford, 46, of Strawn, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew W. Borden, 41, of Melvin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David T. Delgado, 73, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Troy L. Babbs, 48, of Normal, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer L. Darda, 33, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dylan R. Miller, 20, of Chebanse, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• David C. Trautman, 59, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John T. Grady, 22, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Larry W. Winkelman, 69, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justin L. Cruz, 36, of Kentland, Ind., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Kim L. Thilmony, 54, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Dana J. Buzzard, 46, of Coal City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Micah Daniel Smith, 35, of Loda, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Matthew D. Santillo, 25, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Audri A. Zarate, 22, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Sandra Lee Overman, 49, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Calvin J. Lynch, 26, of Cissna Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrea J. Hollins, 27, of Peoria, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Bridget M. Davis, 38, of Mason City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Tammy June Dohman, 36, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• William J. Hurd, 23, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of Gibson City, for a child restraint violation and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kenneth D. Sutherland, 23, of Milford, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Edward Y. Powers III, 30, of Paxton, for improper use of registration/title.
• Rolando J. Garcia, 31, of Onarga, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Patricia S. Austin, 35, of Gibson City, for
operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
Ordinance violations
• John N. Napier, 53, of Gibson City, for public intoxication.
• Jared D. Riddick, 25, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Ditech Financial LLC vs. James M. Tongate of Roberts, Discover Bank and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs. Lee Feldman and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.
