License allowing video-gambling machines OK'd by Buckley trustees

BUCKLEY — Buckley Village Board members voted 5-0 Monday night, with Trustee Keith Hartke absent, to issue a Type A liquor license to Rajir Ghotra for the Buckley Store to allow video-gambling machines there.

Ghotra owns and operates other stores in the area, including the Gas Mart in Loda, where he already has such machines. Ghotra had sent representatives to Buckley’s village board meetings before telling the board of his intentions to open up the store in Buckley and provide the village with a place to get groceries.

Dave Melosi, a consultant for Grand River Jackpot, represented Ghotra during Monday night’s meeting, as Ghotra was ill. Melosi was asked how long would it take him to open the store with groceries, and Melosi said Ghotra had said that in 30 days the store would be open.

Some board members said they still would like for Ghotra to come to a meeting and tell the board in person about his plans for the store, and Melosi said he would relay the message to him.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Larry Johnson, the village’s engineer, told the board of some studies regarding the village’s sewage system that the board is looking into. Johnson showed the board the difference in service, interest rates and payoff times between USDA Rural Development loans and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loans. “This is your decision,” Johnson told the board. “I am not a financial advisor.”

➜ Board members voted to authorize Board President Sheree Stachura to sign paperwork related to road work that will be completed this summer using $30,000 in motor fuel tax (MFT) revenue.

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, reported that its workers would start replacing 24 water meters in town.

➜ Board members voted to pay the remaining balance on the village’s new pickup truck. There is no early payoff penalty, and doing so will save the village interest charges.

➜ As recommended by the board’s financial committee, the board voted to grant a 2.5 percent pay raise for village police officer Chris White and a 3.5 percent pay raise for village maintenance employee Donnie Miller. The board also voted to make White’s position salaried instead of hourly, meaning his salary will be $32,903 per year.

➜ The board made plans to look into the possibility of closing the road on the northwest corner of the Buckley Lake property. The gravel is not lasting due to heavy loads going over it and cars driving eratically and spinning gravel.

➜ The board voted to allow Miller to spend up to $1,000 on gravel for the Buckley Lake roads.

➜ The board voted to allow Miller to buy two “Slow: Children at Play” signs.

➜ The board learned that Buckley will hosting a Fourth of July parade and is asking for entries.

➜ The board reminded the public that the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is Saturday, June 16.

➜ A paint party is set for May 10, the board learned. For reservations or details, people can contact Stachura.