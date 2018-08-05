Panel approves rezoning for ice kiosk in Paxton

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — Members of the Paxton Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change last Thursday for a property where a mobile ice-making machine is slated to be placed.

The small lot is located at the intersection of Center Street and Railroad Avenue. Currently owned by Steen Bjerre — the owner of a used car dealership across the street — the lot is slated to be occupied by an ice machine where residents will be able to purchase fresh ice.

Justin Burnett, who is making plans to put the trailer-like machine on the lot, said that the city’s zoning administrator, Matt Rock, suggested changing the property’s zoning code from R-3 (general residential) to M-2 (manufacturing).

However, planning commission Chairman Don Jones suggested the change be made instead to B-3 (service and wholesale), as he believed it was less restrictive than the M-2 zoning.

Burnett said the lot is 50 feet north to south and 60 feet east to west. The ice trailer is 16 feet by 8 feet and would be placed on the paved lot next to the laundromat located to the east. Lights would be placed over the top of the machine, which would face Railroad Avenue.

Mayor Bill Ingold said the lot has water access. The property was the site of a Texaco gas station several decades ago.

Burnett said ice would be made via a reverse-osmosis system, and the price would be half that of bagged ice at other locations.

