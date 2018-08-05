Police Blotter (May 8, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Cody A. Durbin, 31, of Gibson City, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the intersection of Vermilion Street and Meuser Drive. The 2017 Dodge Ram that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ David L. Carden, 39, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 2250 East on the city’s east edge. Carden allegedly refused to provide a breath sample. The 1999 Dodge Ram that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, in front of 632 S. Market St. The accident occurred when two vehicles were backing out of driveways at the same time — a 1994 GMC pickup truck driven by Allen G. Barnes, 73, of Paxton; and a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Margaret M. Maher, 56, of Malta, Ill. Police said Barnes’ truck struck the side of Maher’s car.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Tiffany N. Cleinmark, 35, of 227 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Saturday, May 5.

➜ Steve D. Hagler, 41, of Union Hill, for failure to wear a seat belt on Friday, May 4.

➜ Tillie S. Deitz, 27, of 220 N. Elm St., Gibson City, for a probation violation on Thursday, May 3.

➜ Bridget M. Davis, 38, of Mason City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, May 2.

➜ Tammy J. Dohman, 36, of 220 N. Green St., Melvin, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, May 2.

➜ John D. Napier, 53, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for public intoxication on Tuesday, May 1.

➜ Jared D. Riddick, 25, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit on Tuesday, May 1.

➜ William J. Hurd, 23, of Urbana, for speeding on Tuesday, May 1.

➜ Dana M. Walter, 32, of 522 S. West St., Gibson City, for a violation of an order of protection on Tuesday, May 1.

➜ Ronald L. Back, 46, of 528 E. 6th St., Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation on Tuesday, May 1.

➜ Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of 304 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and a violation of the Child Passenger Protection Act on Tuesday, May 1.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jonathan W. Castonguay, 38, of Sheldon, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, May 5.

➜ Alexander Zaragoza, 33, of Aroma Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Saturday, May 5.

➜ Donnie B. Griffin, 27, of Pembroke, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 4. Griffin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft and burglary.

➜ Allen L. Crawford, 31, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 4. Crawford was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery.

➜ Alice Richmond, 49, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 4. Richmond was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Jacki Winchester, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles on Thursday, May 3.

➜ Katie J. Davis, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles and driving with a suspended driver’s license on Thursday, May 3.

➜ Lisa M. Thornton, 39, of Milford, was ticketed for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Thursday, May 3, following a two-vehicle accident in Milford. The accident occurred when Thornton was driving west on Jones Street and was attempting a northbound turn onto Park Street. Thornton told police a distraction from inside the vehicle caused her to veer off the road to the east, where her vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Mike W. Rudisill, 54, of Sheldon. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident in Onarga on Thursday, May 3. The accident occurred when Cody S. Novak, 21, of Onarga, was driving north on Evergreen Street at the intersection with Jefferson Street and fell asleep. His vehicle drifted off the road and struck a utility pole on the east side of the road.

➜ Kyle D. Blackburn, 32, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for revocation of his probation for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on Wednesday, May 2.

➜ Jennifer L. Cronch, 34, of Rankin, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, May 2. Cronch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Christopher R. Powell, 23, of Danville, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, April 30, to begin serving a 44-day jail sentence he received for a grooming conviction.

➜ Steven J. Barnett, 34, of Danforth, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for driving with no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Monday, April 30, following a one-vehicle accident near Ashkum. The accident occurred when Barnett was driving west on County Road 2500 North, near County Road 879 East, and lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch to the south of the road. Barnett was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Mujahid K. Ghori, 32, of Lombard, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 10:11 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Ghori traveling 108 mph in a 70-mph speed zone on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 288. During the traffic stop, Ghori showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.