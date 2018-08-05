Rankin trustees review bids for house razings

RANKIN — Rankin Village Board members last Thursday reviewed bids received for the demolition of six properties.

There were some questions concerning the bids. Therefore, the bid winners will be announced after all questions are answered.

Also during the meeting, the board learned that townwide garage sales will be June 15-16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, a representative of Rankin Rangers Pub & Grub asked the board for extended hours on May 12 for an alumni event, and the request was approved.

Also, resident Gary Polchow addressed the board concerning a property at 101 N. Grove St. Polchow also informed the board that there was a trial on Tuesday concerning legal issues and that the village’s attorney should notify the board.

