Solar farms eyed in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — With the prospect of more wind turbines in Ford County on an indefinite hold, Gibson City could soon turn to another renewable energy source: solar panels.

Since last fall, Mayor Dan Dickey has been in contact with two solar farm partner — Chicago-based Carbon Solution Group and Midwestern Wind and Solar of Indiana — to discuss two solar farms potentially being built in Gibson City.

The two sites being considered are both located on city-owned property, with the first being farmland just north of the fishing pond at the city’s industrial park on the west edge of town. The second is farmland located directly south of the wastewater treatment plant.

During a special city council meeting Monday night, Midwestern Wind and Solar representative Mark Van Dungen said that the firms are reaching a decision on the potential project.

“Last week we got into a good conversation with the mayor and (the city’s) legal counsel, Marc Miller, about an option agreement,” Van Dungen said, “and decided this week to come here to have an information session about what we’re talking about, to make the best decision going forward.”

Van Dungen said the project would be the first of its kind in Illinois, where a local community has a solar farm built. Van Dungen said the project became possible as a result of the Future Energy Jobs Act, a 2016 law signed by Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner that kept the state’s nuclear power plants open while also committing Illinois to a renewable-energy standard.

“It allows for renewable energy to make its way into local communities,” Van Dungen said.

Carbon Solution Group representative Kory Trapp said each solar farm would produce two megawatts per year and would encompass between 15 and 18 acres. Trapp said the solar farm would have an initial lease term of 20 years, after which a five-year extension could be added.

Trapp added that he sent an initial application to Ameren Illinois informing the utility company of the potential project details. Trapp said Ameren is on board with the project, and that the substation on the south edge of town has the capacity for a solar farm to be added.

“The substations have the capacity to take on solar farms,” Trapp said. “On one of the sites there may be some infrastructure upgrades that we have to do. The other site is pretty favorable to interconnection.”

The solar farm would be one of the first in the area. The University of Illinois operates a solar farm on Windsor Road in Champaign, but the only renewable energy sites near Gibson City are wind-powered.

And unlike the wind turbines which produce energy for larger cities and not Central Illinois, the solar farm would directly benefit Gibson City residents.

Van Dungen explained that residents who sign up to have part of their electricity originate from the solar farm would be eligible for a renewable-energy credit which would lower their monthly electricity bills substantially. Van Dungen estimated that residents who are approved for the project would see around 5 to 20 percent cost savings. Residents would not foot the bill for the solar farm construction, Van Dungen added.

“All of the capital costs are provided by us,” Van Dungen said. “Essentially, the subscribers in the community are just getting the savings of energy credits on their bill. Residential customers are all able to subscribe to a portion of the energy production from these solar farms.”

Trapp said he would like to open up half of the solar farm output to residential customers and small businesses, with the rest going toward large businesses in town.

Dickey named off all of the city’s largest employers as being companies that are interested in being included within the solar farm project.

Business representatives in attendance included Gibson Area Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rob Schmitt, One Earth Energy President Steve Kelly and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley School District Superintendent Jeremy Darnell. All three said they would be interested in having part of their entities’ energy needs come from renewable resources, with Darnell adding that 65 percent of the school district’s energy needs are provided through a separate firm than usual.

Kelly said the Future Energy Jobs Act requires that the state’s energy output be 30 percent renewable by 2030.

With the large businesses included, Trapp said approximately 200 homes could be included in the solar energy program, with the lowered rates being locked in for at least 20 years, meaning no large increases in energy rates.

Area resident Joanne Fetzner inquired about the life of solar farms and the impact on the soil. Van Dungen said the solar panels require minimal disruption.

“We don’t use any concrete to put solar in,” Van Dungen said. “It’s basically steel being driven into the ground. There’s no soil disturbance, so if the ground needed to go back to farming, it can go back to its original purpose.”

Van Dungen also added that solar farms typically outlast projected estimates by several years, meaning the Gibson City solar farm would last as much as two generations.

“Solar farms typically last 35 to 40 years,” Van Dungen said. “I think it’s realistic to say that this solar farm will last a lot longer than 20 years.”

Van Dungen also explained that the city would benefit from the solar farm. The overall benefit, Van Dungen said, would be that the solar farm would produce savings of approximately $40,000 annually on residents’ electricity bills.

The second major benefit is the land lease. Trapp said the solar farm would be leased by his company at a rate of $900 per acre. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the city currently leases the ground for agricultural use for only $200 per acre, meaning that the solar farm would bring in more than four times the current amount in lease income to the city.

Alderman Scott Davis asked about property tax values. Van Dungen said the land value where the solar panels would be built would bring in about $12,000 to $16,000 per year in property tax money alone.

Trapp said that energy cooperative customers are not eligible to participate in the city’s solar farm.

“Folks within a cooperative cannot participate unless there is a community solar farm is located within the coop,” Trapp said. “With this project, it is for Ameren customers only.”

With the long lifespan of the solar farm being a positive to the community, Trapp said the community would greatly benefit.

“It’s close to a million dollars in savings (to the city) over the life of the solar farm,” Trapp said.