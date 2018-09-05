Cause of death remains undetermined for Elliott man

URBANA — Following an autopsy Wednesday morning, the cause of death remained undetermined for an Elliott man who was found dead following a fire in his home.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said that Dr. Shiping Bao, after conducting the autopsy at the Champaign County morgue, listed no preliminary opinion in his autopsy report for the cause of 34-year-old Jeremy C. Turner’s death.

According to Flessner, Bao’s report stated that his findings were “pending a toxicology study.”

Flessner said he was not sure yet whether an inquest would be held.

Mr. Turner was found dead in his home at 203 N. Maple St. in Elliott after firefighters from four agencies responded to a blaze there around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. The house was destroyed by the blaze.

Elliott Fire Chief Bill Smith said the cause and origin of the fire remained undetermined, and the state fire marshal’s office was investigating the scene.