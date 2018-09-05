Gibson City starting Friday Night Cruise Nights

GIBSON CITY — On the third Friday of every month this summer, Gibson City’s main drag should be a happening place.

Starting Friday, May 18, the city is hosting Friday Night Cruise Nights from 6 to 10 p.m. on the third Friday of each month through September. Organizers are encouraging residents of Gibson City and elsewhere to participate by cruising Sangamon Avenue downtown, or simply parking their vehicles there and showing them off while visiting with friends and neighbors.

“We anticipate cars going up and down Sangamon Avenue, using the turn by the Hair Hutch,” organizer Susie Tongate said in a news release. “Just hit the ‘main drag’ in Gibson City; you know you remember how to do it!”

Tongate said she hopes businesses and organizations will also participate to make the event grow into something bigger.

“Businesses could serve food or drinks outside in the downtown area,” Tongate said. “Maybe your business or organization would sponsor some live music or a DJ? It would be a great time to offer a drawing for a summer-time item or Gibson Bucks (gift certificates).”

Anyone with some “fun” ideas is asked to email Tongate at susie.tongate@gibsoncityillinois.com.