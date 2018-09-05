Paxton pool may close on days when fewer than 20 swimmers are there

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners on Tuesday, May 8, approved a policy for unscheduled closings of the district’s swimming pool, which will open for the summer on Saturday, May 26.

One item in the policy will be “somewhat unique to our pool,” Recreation Director Neal McKenry said. The policy item states that the pool will close if, after two hours after its scheduled opening, the number of paid patrons is fewer than 20.

If at some point after two hours after the scheduled opening the number of paid patrons falls under 20, the pool will close at the manager’s discretion.

“This may come into effect on mild-temperature days or on days where there is a threat of storms,” McKenry said. “If we judge by past years, it will also come into effect on Saturdays and Sundays. Traditionally, those are the slowest days at the pool. Even if the weather is perfect, we’ve seen some weekend days where the numbers struggle to reach 20.”



Other business

Also at the May 8 meeting:

➜ The board discussed and prioritized the areas of the pool deck that are in need of repair. “Hopefully, we can get these done before opening day,” McKenry said.

➜ The district’s budget and appropriations ordinance for the 2018 fiscal year was approved.

➜ The board’s June meeting was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. The original date was Tuesday, June 12.