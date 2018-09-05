PBL students participate in stock investment game

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School students participated during the spring semester in a stock investment game sponsored by the University of Illinois’ Department of Finance in the College of Business and Commerce.

Also competing were students from Champaign Central High School, Centennial High School and The High School of St. Thomas More. There were 348 participants.

The stock investment game — called the University of Illinois Security Exchange Simulation (UISES) — gives $1 million to each student to domestically invest. The six students with the top yields were invited to a Rotary Exchange luncheon on May 7, when they were congratulated and given a certificate and prize.

PBL High School’s Haiden LaRoe tied for fifth place overall. Besides LaRoe, the students who traded with the five top yields at PBL High School were Ethan Bouse, Nick Harper, Owen Bristle and Gavin Coplea.

Area businesses that donated prizes for PBL’s top five traders were Farmers-Merchants National Bank, Mareci’s Bakery, Paxton IGA and Paxton True Value Hardware & Rental.

Nine teachers and 348 students from 26 classes in five high schools participated in the contest, according to Elisabeth Oltheten, teaching professor of finance at the University of Illinois. Among the participating teachers was PBL High School business teacher Leann McPike.

The top teachers were Dave Johnson from Central High School, with an average rate of return of 5.83 percent; and Yalanda Graham from Central High School, with an average rate of return of 2.48 percent.

The top teacher in terms of compliance was John Culkeen from The High School of St. Thomas More with a compliance rate of 86.67 percent.

“The compliance rate is the number of student accounts that remained within the rules throughout the challenge as a percentage of the total number of student accounts activated,” Oltheten said. “The clean return by which teachers are ranked includes only those student-managed portfolios that remained within the rules. During this same time period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 7.60 percent and the S&P500 decreased by 6.22 percent.”

The top six student winners in the contest were:

➜ Casandra Lopez investing as Lopez’s Limos and other Rides (10.36 percent) in Dave Johnson’s class at Central.

➜ Eliza Redes investing as Radish.inc (10.26 percent) in Graham’s class at Central.

➜ Izzy Schmitt investing as IS Agency (9.72 percent) in James Johnson’s class at St. Thomas More.

➜ Judson Wagner investing as Jwags.INC (9.30 percent) in Graham’s class at Central.

➜ Haiden LaRoe investing as LaRoe Investments (8.49 percent) in McPike’s class at PBL.

➜ Morgan Cinnamon investing as Mojo Co. (8.49 percent) in James Johnson’s class at St. Thomas More.