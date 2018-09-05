SBA offers help to residents affected by severe storms, flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding from Feb. 14 through March 4 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon announced.

McMahon made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Bruce Rauner on April 27, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.

The declaration covers Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties and the adjacent counties of Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Grundy, Livingston and Will in Illinois; and Benton, Lake, Newton, Vermillion and Warren in Indiana.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Illinois with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said McMahon. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets,” said the SBA’s Illinois district director, Robert Steiner.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers

Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Richard Morgan, acting director of the SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes.

Eligible mitigation improvements may now include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 3.58 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.813 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. The loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be returned to a center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 6. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 7, 2019.