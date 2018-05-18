Drug court graduation ceremony for Frankie Ward set for Wednesday

PAXTON — In celebration of National Drug Court Month, Ford County’s drug court will hold a graduation ceremony for Frankie Ward at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.

This marks the fourth such ceremony since the founding of drug court in Ford County in 2012. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive substance-use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability.

“Treatment courts are this nation’s most effective strategy to reduce drug use and recidivism among substance addicted, nonviolent offenders with criminal histories,” a news release from the Ford County probation department said. “Nationally, these courts save up to $13,000 for every individual they serve and return as much as $27 for every $1 invested.”

National Drug Court Month is coordinated by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP). This year, treatment courts throughout the nation are advocating to ensure continued federal and state funding for these effective, evidence-based programs.

“Next week’s uplifting graduation ceremony is evidence of the tremendous impact the drug court has had on our community and will send a powerful message that these programs reduce addiction, crime and recidivism while saving lives, families and valuable resources for our state,” the news release said.

There are more than 3,000 treatment courts in the U.S. annually serving 150,000 people. Since 1989, treatment courts have saved more than 1.5 million lives and billions of tax dollars.

“Treatment courts are a proven budget solution that stops the revolving door of arrest and incarceration for people with substance use and mental health disorders. They prove that justice is sometimes best served by connecting people to treatment and resources to help them turn their lives around,” said the NADCP’s chief executive officer, Carson Fox. “Treatment courts save lives and resources and must be expanded to meet the growing need.”

Research continues to show that treatment courts work better than jail or prison, better than probation and better than treatment alone. People can learn more about national treatment court research at AllRise.org.