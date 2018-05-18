Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 18, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Dana M. Walter, no age or address listed, for violation of an order of protection.

• Ryan R. Rudisill, 38, of Rankin, for domestic battery.

• James M. Bryan, 55, of Rantoul, for unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.



DUI

• James M. Bryan, 55, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• David L. Carden, 39, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Tiffany J. Byrne, 22, of St. Joseph, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• David P. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Daniel T. Farmer, 61, of Sibley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Gatlin R. Korthals, 24, of Springfield, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Corey L. Colson, 21, of Springfield, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Zachary L. Kappes, 18, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Manquel A.E. Cain, 30, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Janish Desai, 34, of St. Charles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jordan T. Petty, 18, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William L. Banks, 32, of Danville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Maureen R. Hedberg, 55, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christina M. Shover, 26, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.

• Cody A. Durbin, 31, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• James M. Bryan, 55, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage and using an electronic communication device while driving.

• David L. Carden, 39, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jordan M. Bender, 19, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tiffany J. Byrne, 22, of St. Joseph, for driving below the minimum speed limit and improper traffic lane usage.

• Kathy Q. Requena, 47, of Saybrook, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Peggy L. Burton, 50, of Monticello, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Paul E. Bigham, 21, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Zachary J. Sheehan, 23, of Paxton, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremiah T. Palmer, 37, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric W. Pease, 42, of Clarence, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Fred W. Reid, 25, of Champaign, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Cynthia M. Hall, 49, of Rankin, for improper passing.

• Todd A. Bailey, 57, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Laquita J. Hampton, 42, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Caluin D. Sims, 38, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David P. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Steve D. Hagler, 41, of Union Hill, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Craig R. Luhrsen, 58, of Buckley, for expired registration and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua A. Smith, 37, of Cullom, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Adam D. Conklin, 20, of Willowbrook, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• James E. Siwek, 41, of Coal City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Penny L. Shover, 30, of Herscher, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Shaun M. Wall, 23, of Springfield, for improper traffic lane usage.

• David M. Kelledy, 45, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Liliana Martinez-Hernandez, 45, of Romeoville, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristy K. Blakeley, 61, of Thawville, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Connor Jay Greer, 24, of Makanda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Austin R. Jennings, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Erasmo Espinoza, 53, of Thawville, for a child restraint violation.

• David M. Janssen, no age listed, of Newark, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bradley A. Belstra, no age listed, of Rose Hill, N.C., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron J. Truhlar, no age listed, of Essex, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Linda Catherine Steele, no age listed, of Woodridge, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas F. Rendon, 31, of South Chicago Heights, for improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give notice of an accident.

• Aaron D. Cooney, 26, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license and failure to display plate attachment.

• Mario Martinez, 28, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Hernan Y. Diaz, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Megan N. Martin, no age listed, of Fisher, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• John C. Gardner, 22, of Ransom, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Colton M. Johnson, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Erik E. Reck, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Deva J. Carver, 43, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Timothy A. Lewis, 36, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Mark R. Frandle, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jack Eugene Eaton, no age listed, of St. Joseph, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• William T. Trumbull Jr., 59, of Philo, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Theresa A. Capolupo, no age listed, of Portland, Ore., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Yvonne L. Meessman, no age listed, of Presque Isle, Wis., for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Daniel T. Farmer, 61, of Sibley, for improper use of a turn signal, improper traffic lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• John P. Fitzgerald, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lynn E. Wyss, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin J. Heiser, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron W. Stoll, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Hannah N. Lambert, no age listed, of Herscher, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Nathaniel Denbo, 41, of Gibson City, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nathan L. Aarns, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Sarah L. Scachette, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Mike W. Henderson Jr., no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Kathryn Joy Amber Green, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Richard C. Coffey, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Terrence L. Cunningham, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.



Ordinance violations

• John D. Napier, 53, of Gibson City, for public intoxication.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Todd J. Freese.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robin Bridgewater.

• Capital One Bank vs. Wendi Calloway.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa R. Davis.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Dover.

• Capital One Bank vs. Sherry L. Elliott.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Detrea Ester.

• Crown Asset Management vs. Brent Geyer.

• Barclays Bank of Delaware vs. Linda L. Jacobs.

• Capital One Bank vs. Matthew G. Johnson.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Katherine J. Tull.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rondalee Wagner.

• Capital One Bank vs. Leah M. Vanhook.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Rondalee Wagner.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael D. Williams.

• Capital One Bank vs. Joshua R. Rodrigues.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Brian Stephens.



Divorces

• Martin Martin Diego vs. Concepcion Francisco Tomas.

• Cody R. Weaver vs. Rebecca D. Weaver.

• Alexander Barham vs. Ashley Barham.



Family (Child support)

• Karen Haile and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Adam Havener.

• Brittny L. Alt and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Kevin Gooden.

• Catherine Green and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Austin J. List.

• Timothy M. Canavan and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Timothy Canavan.

• Kayla Golden and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Raul O. Jaramillo.

• Lisa Williams and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. David Fairbanks.

• Hayley Arends vs. Joshua E. Beebe.



Orders of protection

• Tyler Bell vs. Dana M. Walter.

• Theodore Grote vs. Stanley Davis.