Gibson City pool to open with new look

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s public swimming pool will open on Memorial Day with a new exterior look.

By a 5-1 vote, city council members Monday night approved a proposal from Alderman Susie Tongate to power-wash the exterior brick of the pool’s facilities building and paint over it with a tan-colored paint and paint the wood trim with a light-blue color.

Aldermen voting in the affirmative were Tongate, Doug Parsons, Randy Wyant, Scott Davis and Nelda Jordan. Dennis Pardick voted in dissent, stating that he would rather have the brick stay with a sealant installed instead of being painted over. Alderman Laura Miller was absent.

The low $4,250 bid came from Troy Hobbs, a local resident who Tongate said has painted the interior of the pool facilities.

Tongate said the pool board decided to paint the exterior due to the fact that a new pool likely will not be built and that the pool needed a fresh look. Tongate said nothing has been updated in a number of years.

Pardick, who was adamantly opposed to painting the brick, suggested the exterior be cleaned and sealed. Pardick said it would be a waste to paint over “perfectly good brick,” adding that the current brick is “serving its purpose.”

Pardick also mentioned that painted brick does not hold well, pointing out Neal Tire’s facility on Sangamon Avenue which he said has been repainted a number of times over the years. Wyant, a former Neal Tire store manager, said he was still working there when the structure was last painted, saying it would last for a while but not forever.

Wyant voted for the proposal but suggested before the vote that other options be considered in case it was less cost. Tongate said the small time frame — the pool is opening in two weeks —would be an issue, adding that the next council meeting would take place after the pool’s opening date.



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ Davis clarified remarks from Treasurer Scott Shull at the April 24 meeting about the CSO project money. Davis pointed out that the 2017-18 budget stipulated that any cost overruns above $600,000 would come out of the city’s $1.2 million reserve fund.

➜ Fourteen-year-old Katja Walls asked that the council allow her to keep up to 10 rabbits inside city limits for a 4-H project she is working on. Wahls added that she has taken her rabbits to area nursing homes for the residents to hold as a therapy tool. City ordinance prohibits farm animals other than hens. Walls’ mother, Heidi, asked that her daughter be allowed to keep her current brood in Gibson City as one of the does is due to have bunnies soon. Mayor Dan Dickey told Walls to talk with Police Chief Adam Rosendahl about her concerns. Jordan called for an ordinance committee meeting to discuss amending the city’s animal ordinance, which was passed last year. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 22.

➜ Council members approved an ordinance approving the execution of an option for a solar lease on city property at the industrial park and sewer plant. Miller said an irrevocable bond was included with a 2.5 percent inflation rate per Dickey’s request. Miller stressed that the ordinance allows for a negotiation to take place and is not the final lease agreement.

➜ Council members approved a $17,960 bid from K&K Coating to sandblast, repair and paint two clarifiers at the wastewater treatment plant. Parsons asked City Superintendent Randy Stauffer if he had requested a second bid, but Stauffer said the bid was from a local firm and that he believed the labor costs would be significantly less.

➜ Pardick called for a personnel committee meeting at 7 p.m. May 17 to review the city’s handbook.

➜ Stauffer said residents have asked if they could take the remaining 300 to 400 perimeter blocks from the downtown intersections that city crews are replacing. Jordan said the matter had been approved a while ago and that residents could do it if they called Stauffer first. Stauffer said the concrete steps in front of the Masonic lodge on 8th Street would be replaced with standard-sized ones, and that the hand railing would be removed but not be replaced.

➜ An amendment to the final Lott Boulevard project order was approved. Mike Friend of Farnsworth Group told the council that the company’s 2017 rates were not attached to the bill, though he added that no extra money would need to be spent.

➜ Council members approved a special liquor license fora Gibson Area Hospital event at the North Park on June 23 as well as the monthly car cruise event which will take place the third Friday of each month from May through September.

➜ The council approved a $3,000 amount for surveying and $1,500 to appraise the remaining 12 acres at the industrial park. Stauffer said a trucking company is looking to expand to the site. Dickey told Stauffer to expedite the process, adding that the industrial park would be full once the trucking and solar farm deals are completed.