Loda to offer mowing contract to Tim's Lawn Care Service

LODA — Village board members voted 4-2 on Wednesday, May 9, with trustees Ronda Breeden and Cathy Tittle in dissent, to offer Tim’s Lawn Care Service a one-year contract to mow for the village for a cost not to exceed $975.

The public’s reaction to the board’s action was a mix of surprise and disgust. In recent weeks, the village had been advertising for a person to mow for the village using village equipment.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ Recyclers of Champaign, the company that purchased property on South Franklin Street and received a permit to build a building there, requested to have a 2-inch water meter installed at the site so the company can rinse out trucks. The company would pay the village for the meter after it is installed, as the village does not furnish anything bigger than a ¾-inch meter. Village Board President Carol Arseneau questioned what the company would be rinsing out of the trucks and where the water would be going. Trustees agreed to postpone a decision on the issue until next month so that all questions can be answered first.

➜ J.R. Ptacek, an employee of ERH Enterprises Inc., a Westville-based company contracted by the village to maintain Loda’s water system, said six water meters had been ordered at a cost of around $3,500. The meters are to be installed in pits that are needed within the village. Meanwhile, the board agreed that there are at least three meters in town that have no shutoff valves or other problems and need to be fixed as soon as possible.

➜ Breeden asked what happened to a fire hydrant in Loda. “Um, we had somebody run it down,” Arseneau responded. Breeden asked if anyone knew who did it and about how long the hydrant ran before the incident was reported. “About four hours,” Arseneau said, “as it got broke off somewhere between 1 and 2 a.m. and didn’t get reported till almost 5:30 a.m.” Arseneau said a police report was filed.

➜ Arseneau said there was no news to report on a grant the village is seeking for a new water tower.

➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said she had spoken with Brandon Eidson of All Phases of Construction, which had offered to provide the labor to repair the pavilion at the village park free of charge. The Federated Bank in Loda was going to pay for the materials. “We need to get this done,” Arseneau said. Former board member Roy Hilgendorf said the pavilion is in bad shape. “We don’t get it done, we are going to be in trouble,” Hilgendorf said. Regina Ptacek said she would contact Eidson and see when he could get the work completed. “Maybe we should give him a timeline to work with so it gets done,” Tittle said.

➜ Village-wide Cleanup Day was a success, the board learned. Two Dumpsters were filled, along with a trailer full of electronics.

➜ Foxes have been seen around a little house on West Washington Street, the board learned. The property’s owner will be sent a letter by the village.

➜ Alecia Starkey, representing the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull, said she wanted to “address and defend some of the gossip and defamation that has come up about the tractor pull.” Starkey asked that the village work with organizers of the event to make it a good thing. Tittle agreed that the village should get involved and work with them and make it a village event. “The town needs to pull together,” Tittle said.

➜ The board discussed the fact that Loda does not have any permits for solicitors. For several months, residents have been complaining about solicitors. Breeden said that a resident had them on their property and the resident asked to see the solicitors’ permit, but they said they had permission and refused to leave the property. The village clerk said she had given them permission but had not permits to give them. “This whole thing began since we have been telling residents over and over to ask to see their permit and then we just give them permission with nothing to show for it,” Breeden said. “At least, a hand-written note would work.”

➜ Residents were reminded that Loda’s townwide garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18-19.

➜ The semi parking ordinance was left unchanged.

➜ The appropriation ordinance was discussed.

➜ Tittle reminded the board that the meeting’s agenda was to include a discussion about moving a trailer into the trailer park in Loda. The board had agreed at the April meeting to put the issue on the May meeting agenda, but Arseneau said she forgot about that. Despite not being listed on the agenda for approval, the board agreed to let the trailer be moved into the trailer park.

➜ Treasurer Myles Reck proposed that an old dump truck in the maintenance shed be sold, along with some other things that Arseneau mentioned.

➜ Arseneau mentioned that the village’s tractor needs to be serviced, as it is leaking hydraulic fluid.

➜ Breeden suggested doing a summer dance in the park with a “Teen Mr. and Miss” contest. Breeden said crowns for the winners would cost about $150. The matter will be listed on next month's agenda for approval.

➜ Resident J.R. Doyle questioned his water bill and also said he has had a water leak at his meter on the village’s side for a year or two years. “When is it going to be fixed?” he asked. Arseneau said the issue would be looked into. She said this was the first she had heard of it.