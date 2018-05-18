Paxton shooting range open June 2

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department’s shooting range will be open to the public for target practice, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2.

The daily fee is $10 per person.

The fee covers the person’s right to use the property and shooting targets, but people still need to provide their own gun, ammunition and ear and eye protection.

Paxton police officers will be present to make sure people understand how to use their weapons safely.

Once that is confirmed, persons will be allowed to shoot at the eight targets that will be set up.

To be eligible to use the shooting range, adults must have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. Juveniles shooting a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle must have an owner’s safety identification card and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Any gun — with the exception of automatic weapons, which are illegal — will be allowed.

Anyone who wants more information is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315.