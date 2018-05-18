PBL budget amended for second time

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved placing an amended budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 on public display during its monthly meeting last Wednesday night. This was the second time this spring that Superintendent Cliff McClure amended the budget.

The new version shows a projected $256,670 deficit in the district’s educational fund, along with deficits in its debt service fund (-$690,963), capital projects fund (-$7.569 million), transportation fund (-$134,583), municipal retirement/Social Security fund (-$81,787), operations and maintenance fund (-$64,627) and fire prevention and safety fund (-$1,571). There are projected surpluses in the tort fund ($139,230) and working cash fund ($80,243).

The estimated fund balance in the educational fund — the district’s main operating fund — at the end of the fiscal year is projected to be $5.249 million. The balances in other funds are expected to be: operations and maintenance ($580,000), debt service ($801,178), transportation ($72,120), municipal retirement/Social Security ($165,740), capital projects ($23.627 million), working cash ($663,716), tort ($529,892) and fire prevention and safety ($0).

The board scheduled a public hearing on the amended budget for 7 p.m. June 13 in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board approved fees for the 2018-19 school year for student registration, lunch, breakfast, driver’s education, pre-K milk and Advanced Placement/dual-credit courses. No fees were increased except for lunch and breakfast fees, which were increased by 10 cents, and pre-K milk.

➜ The board affirmed the resignations of Patrick Burns (high school guidance counselor), Jeff Sinn (high school social studies teacher), Gina Kearby (fifth-grade teacher at PBL Eastlawn School), Emily Lewis (special education teacher at PBL Eastlawn School) and Matthew Ducker-Duffy (junior high science teacher).

➜ The board affirmed the resignations of Melissa Robbins (junior high lunch clerk), Linda Schoonveld (paraprofessional at Clara Peterson Elementary School) and Steve Wright (high school science teacher), effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year, as well as their requests for a retirement incentive.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Tyler Rubarts (junior high science teacher), Rebekah Carroll (high school English teacher), Andi Staton (PBL Eastlawn School special education teacher), Elizabeth Bennett (PBL Eastlawn School fifth-grade teacher) and Christina Mauck (junior high and high school vocal music instructor).

➜ The board approved the reassignments of Nathan Lawler, from junior high special education teacher to high school social studies teacher, and Rob Pacey, from junior high social studies/driver’s education teacher to Clara Peterson/Eastlawn technology specialist.

➜ The board approved David Shellhamer as PBL High School’s National Honor Society chapter sponsor.

➜ The board approved a leave of absence request from Jamie Moore.

➜ The board approved the purchase of Lego robotics for Clara Peterson Elementary School and PBL Eastlawn School, a new wireless network for the junior high and high schools, and Chromebook carts and Smartboards for Clara Peterson and Eastlawn. The total cost of the purchases is $119,367.

➜ The board approved a $300 donation from The Upper Room Bible Church for the PBL Backpack Program, which provides food to low-income Clara Peterson Elementary School students’ families.

➜ The board approved a list of maintenance projects to be completed this summer, totaling $203,301. The most expensive project — totaling $43,136 — calls for sealing cracks and restriping the parking lots at the high school and junior high.

➜ The board approved student handbooks, the faculty handbook, athletic code of conduct, coaches’ handbook and acceptable-use policy for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board approved a wrestling cooperative between PBL High School and Rantoul Township High School.

➜ The board discussed a proposal to start a high school robotics team.

➜ The board approved district administrative summer office hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday.

➜ The board discussed a proposed calendar of board meetings for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board approved the renewal of a nursing contract with Gibson Area Hospital. The three-year contract will cost the district $50,000 per year.

➜ The board approved an Illinois Library Grant of $4,999.

➜ The board discussed district strategic planning goals.

➜ The board approved new and revised school board policies.

➜ The board approved the disposal of records kept by the district.

➜ The board approved 2018 ESY, summer school and summer driver’s education calendars, as well as summer credit-recovery courses.