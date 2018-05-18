Police Blotter (May 18, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Yvone L. Meessmann, 61, of Presque Isle, Wis., was ticketed for failure to yield at a yield intersection on Monday, May 14, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of American and Orleans streets. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when Meessmann was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat south on American Street and failed to yield at the intersection, where her car struck the side of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Acey A. Green, 26, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Doris I. Swank, 79, of Paxton, was transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment on Monday, May 14, after she struck an unoccupied, parked 2014 Chrysler belonging to Jon Whitcomb of Paxton as she was driving west in a 2014 Buick Encore in the 500 block of West Pells Street around 2:14 p.m. The collision caused Swank’s vehicle to flip over.

➜ A 17-year-old girl from Fisher was transported to an area hospital for treatment following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the intersection of Taft and Holmes streets in Paxton. The accident occurred when the girl was driving a 1998 Toyota RAV4 south on Taft Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2001 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Delia R. Townsend, 18, of Danville. Townsend was not injured. The 17-year-old was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Nathan L. Aarns, 19, of Bourbonnais, for illegal transportation of alcohol on Saturday, May 12.

➜ Hannah N. Lambert, 18, of Herscher, for illegal transportation of alcohol on Saturday, May 12.

➜ Mike W. Henderson Jr., 25, of Chicago, for speeding on Saturday, May 12.

➜ Zachary L. Kappes, 18, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Saturday, May 12.

➜ Ronald E. Campe Jr., 36, of 625 Nelson Ave., Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint on Friday, May 11.

➜ David P. Freehill, 50, of 529 N. Church St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage on Thursday, May 10.

➜ John D. Napier, 53, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for public intoxication on Monday, May 7.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of May 1-15:

➜ On May 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Tri-Point Elementary School in Kempton for a criminal damage to property and burglary complaint. Upon investigating the incident, the people responsible were found to be juveniles. Their parents were notified, and items that had been stolen from the school were returned. Arrangements between the Tri-Point school district and the parents were made for restitution of the damage to the building.

➜ On May 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and a deer at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 2100 North in rural Piper City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 13, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 435 N. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license, and a passenger was arrested for several warrants.

➜ On May 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to an out-of-control and violent juvenile at a residence in Roberts. The juvenile’s mother was treated for a wrist injury. The case was referred to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.

➜ On May 11, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 54 and County Road 1300 North, near Sibley. The driver was arrested for possessing hypodermic needles.

➜ On May 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to a violent domestic dispute in rural Paxton. A male was arrested for domestic battery.

➜ On May 8, sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire at 203 E. Railroad Ave. in Elliott. A man was found deceased inside the residence. At this time, the death and fire are being investigated by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Ford County sheriff asks that anyone who was at the scene of the fire and had taken pictures or videos to email those pictures and videos to mdoran@fcsheriff.com.

➜ On May 8, sheriff’s deputies responded to a barn fire at 300 North and 2600 East, near Rankin. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 8, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Cabery for a 30-year-old man that had a jacked-up vehicle fall on him. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim’s mother was able to jack the vehicle off of him. The victim suffered non-threatening chest and rib injuries and was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

➜ On May 8, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 47 and County Road 1500 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

➜ On May 7, Ford County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle fleeing from Iroquois County deputies. The Ford County sheriff terminated the pursuit once the pursuit reached Rantoul. The driver was arrested the next day at a residence in Champaign and returned back to Iroquois County for questioning and charges.

➜ On May 6, sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle rolled over at Illinois 115 and County Road 2200 North, south of Piper City. No one was located in or around the vehicle after a search by emergency personnel on the scene. The driver was later located at a residence in Piper City and issued several citations for the crash. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 6, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and a deer at Illinois 54 and County Road 0050 North in rural Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 6, sheriff’s deputies responded to a Piper City residence for a domestic disturbance involving household members arguing over a television remote control. Both parties agreed to calm down and work out the problem peaceably.

➜ On May 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 200 North and 1900 East in rural Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license, unlawful use of a weapon and on a warrant.

➜ On May 5, Ford County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency order of protection violation that had occurred in Chatsworth. Ford County deputies located the suspect in Piper City. The suspect was arrested and turned over to Livingston County deputies.

➜ On May 5, sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a loud party in Melvin. Upon the deputies’ arrival, a large group of people were arguing. Deputies broke up the groups and all persons were dispersed.

➜ On May 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and a deer at Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East in rural Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 4, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Weldon and Walnut streets in Roberts. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On May 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a loud party in Piper City. One male was arrested on a warrant.

➜ On May 3, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Roberts. The people involved agreed to separate for the evening.

➜ On May 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Pells and Fall streets in Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On May 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Illinois 54 and County Road 1800 East in rural Thawville for a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On May 2, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Main and Green streets in Melvin. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and on a Peoria County warrant.

➜ On May 1, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suicidal person in Cabery. The person was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for an evaluation.

➜ On May 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to a violent domestic disturbance in rural Clarence. A male was arrested for domestic battery.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jerrin Bruce, 18, of Champaign, was ticketed for driving on a canceled driver’s license on Thursday, May 17, following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland. The accident occurred when Bruce was driving east on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 1900 East, and fell asleep and drove off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Bruce was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Reginald E. Snyder, 29, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, May 16, to begin serving a five-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

➜ Matthew J. Langston, 26, of Donovan, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 15. Langston was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a battery charge.

➜ Timothy R. Rudd, 29, of Bourbonnais, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, May 14. Rudd was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a violation of an order of protection.



➜ Brandon M. Ulitzsch, 33, of Crescent City, was arrested for battery on Saturday, May 12.

➜ Matthew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 11, to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for possession of a stolen vehicle.

➜ Robert T. Smith, 40, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for production of 50 to 200 grams of cannabis on Thursday, May 10.

➜ Devonte J. Moore, 22, of Onarga, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for obstructing identification on Wednesday, May 9.

➜ Johnathan Schill, 19, of Wellington, was arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle, theft (over $500) and possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday, May 8.

➜ Jennifer L. Wasnea, 34, of Martinton, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for writing bad checks on Tuesday, May 8.

➜ Amanda J. Milligan, 39, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police on Tuesday, May 8. Milligan was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for writing bad checks.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of news:

➜ District 21 troopers will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 21, May 24, June 13, June 18 and June 26. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be buckled up.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 34 traffic tickets — including three for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 25 written warnings during special traffic enforcement patrols (sTEP) in Kankakee and Ford counties on Wednesday, May 16. Troopers also issued 30 speeding tickets and warnings and one ticket/warning for distracted driving. District 21 troopers issued 27 traffic tickets — including three for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 24 written warnings during special traffic enforcement patrols in Kankakee and Ford counties on Friday, May 11. Troopers also issued 26 speeding tickets and warnings and two tickets/warnings for distracted driving. The patrols focused on impaired driving, occupant restraint violations, speeding and distracted driving violations as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.