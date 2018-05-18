'Sanctuary county' resolution OK'd

PAXTON — The Ford County Board, following the lead of Effingham and several other counties, approved a resolution Monday night supporting gun rights protected by the U.S. Constitution against encroachment by any state laws.

Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City said the main purpose of the resolution was to send a message to the state.

Board member Tim Nuss of Roberts called it “all rhetorical,” and board member Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City reminded the board that the sheriff’s job is to enforce the law.

Sheriff Mark Doran did not attend the meeting, but Berger said Doran was comfortable with the action.

The resolution states that if the government of the state of Illinois “infringes upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment of the United States’ Constitution, Ford County shall become a ‘sanctuary county’ for all firearms unconstitutionally prohibited by the government of the state of lllinois, in that, Ford County will prohibit its employees from enforcing the unconstitutional actions of the state government.”



Chief assessor appointed

Also Monday, the board appointed Kimberly Hooper as supervisor of assessments for four years at a salary of $54,000.

Hooper recently worked for Cunningham Township in Champaign County as an assessing officer, but the township’s assessor, Wayne Williams, fired her and another employee when he took over as supervisor there.

Hooper was the only applicant for the Ford County supervisor of assessments position, which was left vacant after the resignation of Patricia Langland. Hooper has passed a required exam given by the Illinois Department of Revenue. Hooper worked in the Ford County assessments office for several months this spring as she prepared for and took the exam.

The board will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, to set the salaries for the sheriff, treasurer and county clerk for the next four years.



Health insurance contract

Also during next Monday’s special meeting, the board will approve a new one-year contract for employee health insurance with Aetna, the county’s current provider.

Insurance broker Marty Nuss told the board Monday that rates will increase an average of 7.5 percent. That is down from Aetna’s proposed 19.5 percent increase.

Nuss said he negotiated with the company, pointing out that recent claim history is on a downward trend and can be expected to continue that way into the future.

Nuss said he will have final numbers for board to vote on next Monday night. The county has 47 employees for whom it pays 90 percent of a single premium. One employee pays for a spousal plan, and another, a family plan.



Other business

Also at this week’s meeting:

➜ The board passed an ordinance setting a $300 fee for administrative costs incurred by the sheriff’s office for the seizure of a vehicle driven by a violator of various laws. Some are driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license or on a year or more expired license.

➜ Zoning Committee Chairman Dave Hastings said his committee continues to meet as it works on amending the wind farm ordinance. Two residents, Moritz and Howard Haley, addressed the board, urging it not to make changes so restrictive that they affect the income others could see by leasing their land to wind-farm companies. Hastings said the next meeting is set for 9 a.m. May 22. Representatives of Apex Clean Energy, which hopes to build a wind farm in the western part of the county, were in attendance but did not speak. Apex’s Erin Baker acknowledged it was her company that paid for a quarter-page, full-color advertisement in two local newspapers accusing the county board of stalling economic development and asking residents to contact their board members.

➜ The board approved a dispatch agreement between the county and the city of Paxton. Paxton will pay $20,000 annually instead of the $16,600 it had been paying. Gibson City and Gibson Area Hospital will pay the same increased fee when their contracts come due.

➜ The board approved increasing the fees for Joseph & Associates, which handles delinquent taxes and tax sales for the county. The minimum auction sale bid will go from $600 to $750, and the company will take $450 of that or 25 percent of the tax sale price.

➜ The board approved appropriating $1,000 as the county’s share of the state project of resurfacing County Highway 5 — LeHigh Road.

➜ The board amended its employee policy ordinance mandating background checks be done by the sheriff’s office at no cost to the department heads but that they must pay out of their budgets for drug tests for prospective employees that can be done at a vendor of their choice.

➜ The board reappointed Dr. Katherine Austman, Dr. Kevin Brucker and Marcia Peznowski to the Ford County Board of Health; Ed Moritz to the zoning board of appeals and Richard Hitchens as a Piper City trustee.

➜ Nuss called a meeting of all department heads for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, so they can work out a comprehensive plan of data recovery in the case of a disaster.

➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School student Allison Davis spoke to the board. Davis wrote a paper for her Advanced Placement literature class on the importance of recognizing mental health as a component of county life.