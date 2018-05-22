County board raises salaries for three elected officials

PAXTON — The Ford County Board approved raising the salaries of three elected officials during a special meeting Monday night.

The board approved a resolution to raise the salaries effective Dec. 1, 2018, when the three officials’ current terms end.

Sheriff Mark Doran’s salary, currently at $65,000, will be raised to $67,000 as of Dec. 1, 2018, then increase to $69,000 the following December, $71,000 in December 2020 and $73,000 in December 2021.

The salaries of both County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick and Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker, each currently at $55,000, will be increased to $56,000 as of Dec. 1, 2018. Their salaries will then be raised by $1,000 each of the next three years, ultimately reaching $59,000 in 2021.

As required by state law, the board was required to set the salaries for the officials prior to their new four-year terms starting on Dec. 1. Each is unopposed in November’s general election.

The board’s finance committee earlier recommended the salary increases.

Other county department heads’ salaries are, as of Dec. 1, 2017: state’s attorney ($128,959), public defender ($116,064), circuit clerk ($55,000), chief probation officer ($54,123), supervisor of assessments ($54,000), coroner ($21,000) and zoning enforcement officer ($11,000).

Also Monday night, the board approved a resolution to accept a 2018 employee health insurance contract.