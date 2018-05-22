GCMS to eliminate one kindergarten section

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — As a result of low enrollment, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School is eliminating one kindergarten section for the 2018-19 school year.

Phil Whitehouse, a member of the GCMS school board’s personnel and finance committee, told the board Monday night that the change will be done through voluntary staff transfers within the elementary school building, therefore not resulting in layoffs.

The GCMS school district expanded its kindergarten sections from four to five beginning with the 2004-05 school year due to high enrollment at the time. The district had four kindergarten sections when it implemented all-day kindergarten instruction in 2002.

GCMS Elementary School Principal Justin Kean said the school’s preschool program is expected to reach its 40-student capacity, while the Early Childhood Education (ECE) preschool class is near capacity, as well. GCMS began a regular preschool program last year following the closure of Busy Hands Preschool.



Other business

Also during Monday’s meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Erin Kean as a crossing guard effective at the end of the school year, and approved her employment as a high school office assistant at “step 5” of the district’s negotiated salary schedule.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of middle school volleyball coach Michelle Schultz, effective immediately.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Salli Sullins as curriculum clerk at the conclusion of the school year.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Bethany Schweiter as eighth-grade science teacher at the conclusion of the school year.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Malory Knight as agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at the conclusion of the school year.

➜ The board employed Kristin Welborn as curriculum clerk at “step 4” of the salary schedule.

➜ The board employed Seeff Grauer as a 2018 summer school instructor, along with Brooke Fairfield and Bethany Rodriguez as summer school paraprofessionals.

➜ The board accepted Mary Fairfield’s retirement notice as middle school special education instructor, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, along with a three-year retirement incentive.

➜ The board accepted Lisa Farmer’s retirement notice as high school office secretary, effective at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year, along with an annual 4-percent-per-hour pay increase as a retirement incentive.

➜ The board approved the 2018-19 administrative contracts for high school Assistant Principal Mike Allen and elementary Assistant Principal Staci Lindelof, which Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said are unchanged from their current contracts.

➜ The board approved Greg Brucker, Tim Leonard, Kara Smith and Ryan Tompkins as volunteer softball coaches for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard said the 2018 class was awarded at least $500,000 in scholarships.

➜ Darnell said he and Curriculum Director Erin Nuss addressed the GCMS Parent-Teacher Association on May 14 regarding school safety, which he said went well. Nuss reported that more than 96 percent of respondents in a recent parents’ survey reflected positively on the district in all categories.

➜ Garard said student council representatives have requested some changes to the school for the upcoming school year, such as painting certain areas of the building and changing the format of the back-to-school bash in August.

