Melvin home destroyed by fire

MELVIN — A vacant home in Melvin was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, and the state fire marshal’s office was investigating the cause Thursday.

Melvin Fire Chief Larry Boundy said an estimated 25 volunteer firefighters from Melvin, Roberts, Elliott and Gibson City battled the blaze at the 1 1/2-story home at 109 S. Green St.

An estimated six or seven firetrucks were brought to the scene, Boundy said. Firefighters were called out around 5:30 or 5:45 p.m. and did not clear the scene until around 9:30 p.m., Boundy said.

When asked if he knew what caused the fire, Boundy said: “Don’t have a clue. The fire marshal’s looking at it.”

Boundy said the home, owned by Melvin resident Nancy Brucker, was currently unoccupied but did have electricity service.

No injuries were reported.