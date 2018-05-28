Cause of fire at NAPA store in Paxton undetermined

PAXTON — A fire Friday night that started in the rear of the NAPA Autoparts store in downtown Paxton may have been caused by sparks created when the store’s manager was making a new hydraulic hose earlier in the day, Paxton’s fire chief said, but the cause remains undetermined.

The fire was reported around 8:14 p.m. Friday by a passerby who noticed flames inside the overhead garage door on the east side of the building at 108 W. State St., Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said.

No one was inside at the time, but the store’s manager told Kingren that he had been making a new hydraulic hose for somebody a few hours earlier in the north end of the shop area in the rear of the building. The fire started in that same area, by a “hydraulic repair table,” Kingren said.

“There’s always a chance that could have sent out a spark or did something,” Kingren said. “There’s no guarantees, but it could have been a cause.

“We’re uncertain. It hasn’t been determined yet.”

Kingren said the fire spread through a wall and into the attic area of the building. Fortunately, Kingren said, “it was pretty well contained” to that area.

“Luckily, it didn’t get through the roof area any more than it really did,” Kingren said.

Kingren estimated the smoke, fire and water damage to the building to be possibly about $40,000.

Kingren said it is apparent the business will need to be closed temporarily for cleanup, but he said the damage was not too extensive for NAPA to re-open in time.

“It’s going to take them out of business for quite some time, but it’s definitely going to be able to be worked out and re-opened,” Kingren said.

Kingren estimated that about 25 to 30 volunteer firefighters from Paxton and Loda responded to the blaze, bringing an estimated eight or nine firetrucks. They were on scene about two hours, he said.