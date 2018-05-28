Former GCMS superintendent to be on ballot for county board seat

GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Republican party has nominated former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district superintendent Chuck Aubry to fill a vacancy on the Republican ticket in November’s general election for a seat in District 3 on the Ford County Board.

“We are excited to have Chuck on the Republican ticket this fall,” said Ford County Republican Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City. “His vast knowledge of fiscal matters, sound judgment and prior leadership experience will make him a perfect fit for the board.”

District 3 encompasses the Gibson City and Elliott areas. Aubry will be joined by McCall as the Republican candidates for a pair of District 3 board seats. Voters can vote for no more than two candidates for county board races.