Man, 79, killed in Buckley house fire

This was all that was left of a home at 209 E. Main St. in Buckley after the two-story house was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

BUCKLEY — An elderly man died in a house fire in Buckley early Monday morning.

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said Larry L. Swindle, 79, was unable to escape the two-story home at 209 E. Main St. after the fire started around 1 a.m.

Mr. Swindle was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., Cheatum said.

An autopsy was performed Monday, showing that Mr. Swindle likely died as a result of smoke inhalation, Cheatum said, noting, however, that he was still waiting on toxicology results to “see about the carbon monoxide level.”

No inquest will be held, Cheatum said.

Cheatum said Mr. Swindle was living in the home with his daughter and son-in-law, who were both inside the home at the time the fire started but were able to escape. Also able to escape was Mr. Swindle’s grandson, who was visiting.

When the fire was discovered, one of the people in the home went to a neighbor’s house and had the neighbor call 911, Cheatum said.

How the fire started was not immediately known, but Cheatum said the fire appears accidental. Cheatum said he had spoken with an investigator for the state fire marshal’s office, who told Cheatum that it was going to be difficult to “pinpoint” the cause because “there’s so much structure damage.”

“Half the structure is gone — in the basement,” Cheatum said.

Due to the extent of the damage, Buckley Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said the fire’s cause and origin has been classified as "undetermined.”

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze, including those from Buckley, Loda, Paxton, Roberts, Thawville, Cissna Park, Onarga and Gilman, Ecker said.

Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said his agency brought its ladder truck to fight the blaze shortly after 1 a.m.

“Paxton was up there at least five hours, until about 6 a.m.,” Kingren said.

Ecker said the scene was finally cleared around 8 a.m.

Ecker noted that there was no damage to any other structures in the neighborhood except for the one home.

“It was all contained to that house,” Ecker said.

Funeral services for Mr. Swindle will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, with the Rev. Silas Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service beginning at noon Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Mr. Swindle graduated from Tilden Tech High School in Chicago and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73. He moved to Buckley in 2009. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #147 in New Castle, Ind.