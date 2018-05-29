Paxton Police Blotter (May 29, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Amanda L. Howard, 24, of Gilman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after police pulled over her vehicle at 5:07 a.m. Sunday, May 27, in the 100 block of South Market Street as she was leaving the scene of a reported domestic battery in progress at 202 1/2 N. Market St. Howard allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and registered a 0.213 on a Breathalyzer — almost three times the legal limit of 0.08. The 2001 Pontiac Grand Am that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the intersection of Stockholm Road and Park Terrace. Parbs’ vehicle was stopped for improper traffic lane usage. Police also allegedly saw him throw a beer can from the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. Parbs allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and registered a 0.155 on a Breathalyzer. During the traffic stop, police also allegedly found a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. In addition to being arrested for DUI, Parbs was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 2010 Chevrolet Impala that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Donald F. Bickel, 51, of Paxton, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing police at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at his home. The arrest was in connection with an incident that occurred at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Market St., during which he allegedly threatened a clerk. Later that night, police went to his residence, but Bickel allegedly slammed the door on them and then refused to answer the door. Bickel was arrested the following morning after police located him inside his garage.

➜ Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:32 a.m. Saturday, May 26, after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was parked in the roadway at the intersection of county roads 200 East and 500 North. Stock allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 2005 Chrysler Town & Country that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Taylor M. Johnson, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Industrial Park Drive on Paxton’s west side. Johnson was a passenger in the pulled-over vehicle.

➜ Paxton police have sent a report to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal damage to state-supported property charges against three male juveniles from Paxton who are suspected of damaging a trash can in the large pavilion at Pells Park at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 24.

➜ Jamie R. Burnett, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 23.