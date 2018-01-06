Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 1, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Ronald E. Campe Jr., 36, of Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.



DUI

• Jonathon R. Ellsworth, 31, of Olney, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kevin K. Dettmering, 55, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Amanda L. Howard, 24, of Gilman, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anton J. LeBlanc, 22, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Adisen K. Broughton, 20, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Devin R. Williams, 30, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Trenekia T. Taylor, 27, of Oak Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jae Hwan Kim, 29, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jakini S. Larry, 20, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alex Kwok, 21, of Lyons, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Sallianne Ernst, 51, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle L. Heintz, 29, of Wellington, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Raymond L. Mattingly, 27, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Joseph J. Pabian, 47, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Rebecca Lynn Young, 24, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Nathaniel Leon Gano, 25, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Craig D. Mowery, 38, of Forrest, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Douglas Alan Meyer, 62, of Hillsdale, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ben Kawanie-Thom Anderson, 33, of Kalamazoo, Mich., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel R. Di Iorio, 52, of Barrington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hung Tai Lin, 52, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alfonso Barajas, 41, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Katherine E. Oliver, 37, of Naperville, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas P. Brett, 21, of Gifford, for a headlight violation.

• Daren C. Evens, 50, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Johnny J. Goplin, 44, of Streator, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Gilman, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jaiden R. Bell, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathon R. Ellsworth, 31, of Olney, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, for unlawful parking on a roadway.

• Kevin K. Dettmering, 55, of Paxton, for no registration light, having unauthorized lighting on a vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Joshua W. Martin, no age listed, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Darryl C. Madison, no age listed, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon R. Reetz, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Darryl M. Williams, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eunice Y. Foster, 25, of Urbana, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kersten C. Bornholt, no age listed, of Crystal Lake, for expired registration.

• Bradley W. Simmons, 24, of LeRoy, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashleigh H. Jones, 19, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Melinda Jo Bose, no age listed, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Devin R. Williams, 30, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Geraldine Peters, no age listed, of Fisher, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Wahl, 44, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Zec Slobodan, no age listed, of Beaver Dam, Wis., for failiure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Andrew J. Schroeder, no age listed, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Kenneth J. Zapp, no age listed, of Fairbury, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Daryl D. Halcomb, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Daniel K. Givens, no age listed, of Colfax, for disregarding an official traffic-control light.

• Rachael E. Mourer, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

Ordinance violations

• Leslie W. Foster, 70, of Paxton, for burning garbage.



Small claims

• Baier Family Funeral Services vs. Erin Allen.

• Discover Bank vs. Bethany L. Isley.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Robert Bzdyl of Hoopeston.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Linda Nowalt-Grills of Hoopeston.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Aletha Cheek of Paxton.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Calvin Rowan of Paxton.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Kathy Christensen of Cissna Park.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Dianna Kirts of Danville.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Michael Turner of Danville.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Tamara Tilley of Buckley.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Richard Smith of Rantoul.





Divorces

• Kaleb Kirk vs. Lisa Kirk.

• Stephen C. Piper vs. Sunshine Piper.