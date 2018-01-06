Jury returns split verdict in Watseka shooting

WATSEKA — A Milford man faces sentencing on June 28 after an Iroquois County jury returned a split verdict in a case where he is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman.

After 4 1/2 hours of deliberation, a jury found 28-year-old Jerry Pintelon guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; and not guilty of attempted murder, a Class X felony.

The shooting happened in Watseka in August 2015. The Kankakee Daily Journal reports it stemmed from a neighborhood dispute. Police said Pintelon fired into a crowd and hit a 20-year-old woman in the arm, foot and side of her torso.