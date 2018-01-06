List of upcoming community events (June 1, 2018)

The Loda Sportsman’s Club has raffle tickets on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, July 4, during Paxton’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park. To obtain a raffle ticket, people can contact a Loda Sportsman’s Club member or call Dan Marlor at 217-550-4546.



Raffle tickets are on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, June 13, at the Gibson City American Legion post that will award the winner a Pit Boss pellet smoker valued at $500, plus a $50 Big R gift card toward pellets. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 or six for $20. People do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Proceeds will go toward a proposed skatepark in Gibson City.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.

Paxton’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2. Residents can sign up for free to have their garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales. To do so, provide the sale address and the times the sale will be open by contacting Erica Grohler, by May 25, at egrohler@gmail.com or 379-9174. The maps will be available on the morning of Friday, June 1, at the two Casey’s General Store locations and the Village Pantry in Paxton. The townwide sales, which annually feature about 100 garage sales, draw people from Indiana, Kankakee, Bloomington, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower. The guest performer will be Samantha Baker Kripton, a country singer from Monticello. Admission to the show costs $10, with children under age 12 entering for free. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., a meal of pork chop sandwiches, potato salad, dessert and drinks will be sold for $6. To make a reservation for the show or for more information, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The village of Roberts will hold Cleanup Day on Saturday, June 2. Residents are asked to have their unwanted items out by 8 a.m. that day so they can be picked up for disposal. Not accepted will be oil, paint, chemicals, trash, televisions or electronics. Tires will be accepted off or on the rim. People interested in helping walk and load garbage trucks are asked to be at the Village Hall at 8 a.m.; the work should conclude by 11 a.m. For more information, call Rick Flessner at 217-249-2510.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Council. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Betty Kay, a noted historical actress, will present the program “Three Illinois Women During the Civil War” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

Kay will begin her presentation as Jenny Hodgers of Belvidere, also known as Albert Cashier, a woman who passed as a man to fight in the Civil War. She will also portray Mother Bickerdyke of Galesburg, who established 300 field hospitals, and Julie Dent Grant, wife of the commanding General Ulysses Grant.

Kay, a Road Scholar, taught elementary school in Springfield more than 30 years. She has written 12 children’s books, including “Illinois from A to Z.” As a historical actor, she has given numerous presentations throughout the state.

Starting about an hour before the program, and then afterward, visitors to the museum may want to take time to take a tour of the Wayne Hiles Military Room, where many Civil War items are displayed. Plus there is a large display celebrating Illinois’ bicentennial. Museum hours for June 3 are 1-4 p.m.

Admission to the program is free, although donations will be accepted.



The American Legion Auxiliary Post 150 in Paxton will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 4, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street. The meeting is open to women who have served in the military as well as those women whose fathers, husbands, siblings and children are serving or have served in the military. During the meeting, results of the group’s annual Poppy Days fundraiser will be revealed. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 4, and Monday, June 18. Available are thousands of hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus numerous puzzles. There will also be three tables of rummage. The book exchange is located at the corner of Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher. For more information, call 217-897-6544.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting — its last one until the fall — is scheduled for noon Thursday, June 7, at The Sand Trap, 120 E. 1st St., Gibson City. During the meeting, Guy Percy of Railside Golf Club will be speaking about updates to the golf course over the past year. Reservations were requested by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, by contacting Jackie Rusk at jackie.rusk@gapho.org or 217-784-2249.



The Ludlow United Methodist Church will hold a celebration of its 150th year in Ludlow on Saturday, June 9, with an open house starting at 3 p.m. and a worship service at 4:30 p.m.



The Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a genealogy workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City. NSDAR members will be available to assist those interested in joining the organization by following their lineage, generation by generation. Those planning to attend are asked to bring any helpful data concerning their ancestors, such as birth, death and marriage certificates, family trees, service records and obituaries. Reservations for the workshop would be helpful and can be made by calling 217-727-1177 or emailing amesmarilyn@gmail.com.



The Sibley Business and Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Sullivant Township Hall. The public is welcome to attend. People can visit the association’s Facebook page for a silent auction of the 1977 Sibley Centennial Book in unused condition.



Marvin Lee will present a country music show at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. The show will feature guest performer Logan Kirby. The cost of admission is $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. During the show, the Melvin Youth will be selling sandwiches, chips, homemade pies and drinks. For more information, call 217-388-2853.



The Ford County Republican Central Committee will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Arcade Restaurant, 132 N. Market St., Paxton. On the meeting’s agenda are a recap of the Ford County Lincoln Day Dinner; a $1,500 donation to Republican state treasurer candidate Jim Dodge; a $1,500 donation to Republican state attorney general candidate Erika Harold; a $500 donation to the Edgar Fellows Program; a discussion about the group’s involvement in the Ford County Fair and Fourth of July events in Paxton and Sibley, including having a float in Sibley’s parade; and an update on legislative action in Washington, D.C., and Springfield. The meeting is open to the public.



A wine-tasting event is set for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Inside Out in Gilman to raise funds for Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe), a local no-kill animal rescue.

Tickets cost $25, with all proceeds going to ICARe’s shelter animals, its low-cost spay/neuter program and its future dog facility. The ticket price includes free wine tastings, appetizers, musical entertainment by Tyler Robinson and an entry into winning a door prize. During the event, there will also be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.

People who bring in a donation item for the shelter — such as cat litter, laundry soap, cat/dog food — will receive an extra entry for the drawing for the door prize. There will also be a cash bar for participants 21 and older consisting of wine and beer selections.

Tickets can be purchased from Stacy Jewell by calling or texting her at 815-471-8589 or emailing her at stacyjewell13@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the ICARe shelter at 100 NW. Lincoln St. in Iroquois and Inside Out in Gilman. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the event at the door. Advance tickets are preferred to determine the amount of food needed for the evening.



Historical tours of Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, the third of a series of annual events featuring Gibson City history, will be held Saturday, June 9, at the cemetery located at 419 S. West St., with performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The tours will feature seven gravesites of notable people portrayed by local citizens in period costumes. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for persons under age 18. Tickets will be available beginning May 1 at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Proceeds will support area history preservation.

Each of the featured deceased citizens has an interesting and unique story that will be interpreted through five-minute conversations:

— Lt. Henry Way was a military hero of the Philippine-American War and his funeral drew 1,500 people to Drummer Township Cemetery.

— Curtiss La Q Day built a biplane glider at age 15, learned to fly with the Wright brothers and later was a flight instructor at the Wright Brothers School in Ohio.

— Andrew Jordan, along with his wife, Amanda, purchased about 700 acres from the Illinois Swamplands Commission, thus becoming the first settlers to the area.

— Local cartoonist Russ Johnson blended his experience in his father’s Gibson City hardware store with his art skills to produce a popular cartoon for a national hardware trade publication for six decades.

— Henry Dueringer and John Miner were both born in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. as young children, and their families found their way to Ford County. Henry Dueringer farmed in the area, with periods of service as a minister in northern Illinois and Indiana. Miner was brigadier for Burr Oaks, a 42,000-acre farm in Ford and Livingston counties.

— Hyland Arrowsmith was “Gibson City’s Good Friend” who founded the Gibson City Lions Club in 1922. He donated the land for the city’s South Park and was responsible for having a section of Illinois 47 north of Gibson City completed in 1927.

The city’s namesake, Margaret Gibson Lott Damon, will also be portrayed and will serve as hostess for the tours. Golf cart transportation will be available.

For more information on the Historical Cemetery Tour, visit https://gibsoncityhistory.com or contact Sharon Heavilin at the Moyer District Library at 217-784-5343.



The 66th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 9, at The 103 East in Buckley. Festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserved seating for their class. The cost to attend is $20 per person. Reservations are required by June 2 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, contact alumni banquet committee member Lori Epps at 217-840-0967.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for First United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton fire department is selling tickets for $100 each for its gun raffle to be held Saturday, June 9, at the firehouse at 310 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton. A total of 400 tickets are being sold for the raffle, which will award as the first-place prize a Sig Sauer SIGMA 400 .223 with Romeo4H Red Dot Sight. The second-place prize is a DPMS Panther Oracle .308. Every 10 draws will award a gun. Forty additional guns will be awarded to ticketholders. Cash prizes will be awarded in lieu of guns. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the raffle. Each $100 raffle ticket covers admission for two adults, as well as free food and drinks from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Ticket proceeds will be used by the fire department toward equipment purchases. A valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card is required to receive a gun. For more information, people can call 217-202-8436 or 217-202-6398.



The Vermilion County Master Gardeners will host a Garden Walk from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at sites in Rossville and Hoopeston. Tickets, which cost $10, are available for purchase from Berry’s Garden Center, Danville Gardens, Big R in Danville and Tilton, Treasured Roots in Hoopeston, the Rossville village office and Danville University of Illinois Extension Office. Featured gardens will include those of Dr. Richard and Linda Van Burk in Rossville, Marilyn Kinnett in Rossville, Rick and Edy Farnsworth in Rossville, Allen and Tamara Gillis in Rossville, Pat and Norman Fraley in Hoopeston, Claudia DeWitt in Hoopeston, Joe and Linda Fecker in Hoopeston and Treasured Roots in Hoopeston.



Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative in Paxton will host a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Connections event from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13.



Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services (GAHHS) will host an event on behalf of the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians on Wednesday, June 13, at the Gibson Area Hospital Community Services Center, 205 E. 8th St., Gibson City.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. program, “Joy in Medicine,” presented by Dr. Kathy Mueller, a Connecticut family physician and an alternate delegate to the Congress of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) representing her state. Through her activities with AAFP, Mueller became acquainted with Dr. David J. Hagan, a GAHHS family medicine physician and GAHHS chief strategy officer, who was instrumental in bringing her program to Gibson City.

Mueller’s program will include defining physician burnout and examining the extent of the issue; discovering effective approaches to successfully improve work/life balance and restore joy in medicine; and developing simple self-care tools to enhance resilience.

With extensive training in integrative medicine modalities including acupuncture and hypnosis, Mueller founded Holistic Health Partnering, an integrative medicine family practice in Windsor, Conn. She is also the medical director for the Center for Integrative Medicine at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn., where she is able to expand upon the work she loves, bridging the worlds between Eastern and Western medicine. In addition to her role with the AAFP, Mueller has served on the board of directors of the Connecticut Academy of Family Physicians in a number of positions.

Area physicians are invited to attend and participate in the discussion with Mueller. Advanced-practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals are also welcome.

For more information or to register to attend, contact Stephanie Streenz at 217-784-2600 or e-mail stephanie_streenz@gibsonhospital.org.



The Piper City Public Library will be holding a buy-one-get-one-free/half-price book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, June 15, and from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 16. There will be an entirely new selection of used books on the sale rack. Previously viewed books from the sale rack will be boxed and available to look through for your choosing at an amount of your choice for a donation.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 16, at the Buckley Lake. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event is asked contact Village Board President Sheree Stachura or other board members.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Bluegrass Demolition will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 18. Available are thousands of hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus numerous puzzles. There will also be three tables of rummage. The book exchange is located at the corner of Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher. For more information, call 217-897-6544.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at Crazy Beard’s Back Alley Auto Detailing, located in the Signs & Designs building at 111 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 22. The owner of the business will be providing snacks and drinks to those attending.



Saybrook’s townwide garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23. For a $5 fee, people holding garage sales in Saybrook that day can get advertising, a location sign and a spot on a map of the sales. The deadline for signup is June 16. To sign up, email pphuth@frontier.com or call 309-475-6951 or enghausenc@yahoo.com. The Saybrook American Legion Auxiiliary is sponsoring the sales.



The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will host a Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at sites in Cissna Park. Tickets, which cost $10, are available for purchase from the University of Illinois Extension office in Onarga, Knapp Steiner Hardware, Sheila’s Sunny Bloomers Flower Shop, Cissna Park State Bank and King Danforth Insurance Agency. On the day of the event, tickets will be available at the Cissna Park village park. Featured gardens will include those of John and Jayne Conrad, John and Lori Wixon, the Bauer family home, Delmar Owens, Beulah Reed, Jim and Sheila Levitt, Stacy Schuldt, Ron and Shirley Krumwiede and Creekside Prairie, as well as the garden at the village park. For more information, call 815-268-4051.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The 50th anniversary of the joining of the former Methodist church and Evangelical United Brethern Church of Saybrook will be celebrated Sunday, June 24. A worship service will be at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Special afternoon services will begin at 1 p.m. with former pastors, the opening of several time capsules and an organ recital.



The eighth annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp for children who are entering fifth through eighth grades will be held June 25-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Dropoff each morning will be at the Gibson City Bible Church, and pick-up each afternoon will be at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School. Power Camp includes training from coaches, chapel speakers, studies and much more. The camp is an action-packed week of “inspiration and perspiration.” Campers can sign up for the following sports clinics: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. The cost is $45 per camper, which includes lunch each day. People can register at https://fca.regfox.com/bngcpowercamp. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Saybrook Freedom Festival Celebration will be held Saturday, June 30. The daylong celebration starts with a flag raising and breakfast. There will also be food vendors, games, a parade, car cruise-in, music, merchandise vendors, petting zoo and fireworks.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Pells Park in Paxton on Wednesday, July 4.



The 60th annual Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration will be held Wednesday, July 4, in Sibley. With the theme of “Sibley’s Parade Down Memory Lane, est. 1959,” the celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Fire Department Water Ball Tournament. Other activities include a youth fishing derby at the Sibley Lake and slow-pitch softball at the Sibley baseball field, both beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Parade registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Burr Oaks Vintage Tractor Drive beginning at 1 p.m. Old-fashioned kids’ games will begin at 1 p.m. at the Sibley Lake. There will also be a fast-pitch softball game at the ballfield at 1 p.m. Other activities for youth include a frog jumping contest at 2 p.m., knockerball from 3 to 4 p.m. (registration from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) and inflatables and face-painting from 4 to 7 p.m., all at the Sibley Lake. Bingo for people of all ages will be at the lake from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a remote-controlled air and boat show beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake. Evening entertainment will feature the band Sweetwater beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk at the lake. Food stands will be available at the Sibley Lake pavilion beginning at 7 a.m. All activities are free. More information can be found on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page and www.sibley4thofjuly.weebly.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The sixth annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 7. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The pavilion in Roberts will be the site of a Jingle Bell Rock concert and car cruise on Saturday, July 14. The event will run from 7 p.m. to at least 10 p.m. Proceeds from the car cruise will go to the village’s Christmas decoration fund.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Insurance Providers Group in downtown Paxton is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.” Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin. The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75. Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund. To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Barn Keepers organization of McLean County has scheduled a bus trip to Garfield Farm Museum and Inn near Geneva for Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus will be leaving from the northwest corner of the Schnuck’s parking lot in Normal. It is requested that participants be at the bus stop no later than 7:45 a.m. Members can go for $35 and non-members for $45. The price includes transportation, lunch and entry fees. Deadline for sign-up is July 21. Checks can be sent to: Barn Keepers, P.O. Box 261, Bloomington, IL 61702-0261. Questions can be directed to 309-475-6951 or pphuth@frontier.com.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.