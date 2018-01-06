Police Blotter (June 1, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Amanda L. Howard, 24, of Gilman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after police pulled over her vehicle at 5:07 a.m. Sunday, May 27, in the 100 block of South Market Street as she was leaving the scene of a reported domestic battery in progress at 202 1/2 N. Market St. Howard allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and registered a 0.213 on a Breathalyzer — almost three times the legal limit of 0.08. The 2001 Pontiac Grand Am that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the intersection of Stockholm Road and Park Terrace. Parbs’ vehicle was stopped for improper traffic lane usage. Police also allegedly saw him throw a beer can from the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. Parbs allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and registered a 0.155 on a Breathalyzer. During the traffic stop, police also allegedly found a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. In addition to being arrested for DUI, Parbs was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 2010 Chevrolet Impala that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Donald F. Bickel, 51, of Paxton, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing police at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at his home. The arrest was in connection with an incident that occurred at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Market St., during which he allegedly threatened a clerk. Later that night, police went to his residence, but Bickel allegedly slammed the door on them and then refused to answer the door. Bickel was arrested the following morning after police located him inside his garage.

➜ Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:32 a.m. Saturday, May 26, after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was parked in the roadway at the intersection of county roads 200 East and 500 North. Stock allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 2005 Chrysler Town & Country that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Taylor M. Johnson, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Industrial Park Drive on Paxton’s west side. Johnson was a passenger in the pulled-over vehicle.

➜ Paxton police have sent a report to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal damage to state-supported property charges against three male juveniles from Paxton who are suspected of damaging a trash can in the large pavilion at Pells Park at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 24.

➜ Jamie R. Burnett, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 23.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Ronnie K. Turner, 33, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, May 31. Turner was wanted for a probation violation.

➜ Robert E. Barker, 59, of Danville, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Thursday, May 31.

➜ James R. Nelson, 32, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful restraint, criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, May 30.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident west of Clifton on Monday, May 28. The accident occurred when Kendra L. Brach, 24, of Mahomet, was driving north on County Road 200 East, near County Road 3250 North, and was unable to avoid striking a deer that entered the roadway.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant in Gilman on Saturday, May 26. The accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Leslie Generieve, 60, of Paducah, Ky., was parked at the drive-through and her vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Robert B. Hewitt, 90, of Gilman.

➜ Trevor S. Page, 28, of Donovan, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, May 26.

➜ Devin A. McNeely, 30, of Woodland, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for possession of dangerous drugs on Saturday, May 26.

➜ Ruben Leon, 33, of Onarga, was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday, May 25.

➜ Cortez M. Lewis, 33, of Chicago, was transported from the Champaign County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, May 24. Lewis was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

➜ Devonte J. Moore, 22, of Onarga, was arrested for robbery and criminal trespass to property on Wednesday, May 23.

➜ Dustin M. Behrends, 21, of Danforth, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 22. Behrends was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Manuel N. Delgado, 29, of Thawville, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding police on Tuesday, May 22.

➜ Terry L. Blair, 24, of Gilman, was arrested for domestic battery on Tuesday, May 22.

➜ Nicole A. Menigoz, 20, of Gilman, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer on Tuesday, May 22.

➜ Sarah L. Pelton, 43, of Gilman, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, May 22, following a two-vehicle accident in Gilman. The accident occurred when Pelton was driving south on Thomas Street and began to turn right onto Park Street at the same time an eastbound vehicle driven by Lenora J. Blanck, 72, of Gilman, was starting to turn left onto Thomas Street. Both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing more than $1,500 in damages to each vehicle. No injuries were reported.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of news in the area:

➜ District 21 state troopers issued 36 traffic tickets — including 24 for failure to wear a seat belt and one for a child-restraint violation— to go along with 21 written warnings during special Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Monday, May 21. The patrols focused on compliance with Illinois’ seat-belt laws.

➜ District 21 state troopers issued 23 traffic tickets — including 14 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 13 written warnings during special Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Thursday, May 24. The patrols focused on compliance with Illinois’ seat-belt laws.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on June 13, June 18 and June 26. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be wear their seat belts.