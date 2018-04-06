Iroquois board chairman says Democrats 'completely off-base' in allegations

WATSEKA — The Republican chairman of the Iroquois County Board contends that the head of the county’s Democratic party is “completely off-base” in his assertion that the Democrats were not allowed to meet last month in the county’s administrative center because of “pure vindictive partisanship.”

Dale Strough, a Watseka attorney who serves as chairman of the Iroquois County Democratic Central Committee, issued a news release last week claiming that County Board Chairman John Shure instructed another county official to tell the Democratic party that “they were being locked out of their regular meeting place.” The Democratic party was informed just an hour and a half before its monthly meeting was to take place at 7 p.m. May 24 in the board room of the Clifford Bury Administrative Center in Watseka, Strough said.

Strough said he was told “security concerns” were the reason. Strough, however, called that “a false excuse,” noting that “to the best of the Democrats’ information and belief, there have been no security problems” at the administrative center.

“The true reason was vindictive partisanship on behalf of the county board chairman, John Shure,” Strough said in his news release.

Strough noted that just two days prior to the meeting, the Democratic party filed a resolution and notice for Loda resident Paula Rossow to fill a vacancy on the Nov. 6 election ballot for the Democratic nomination for a seat on the county board representing citizens of District II. The move set up a contested race for two available board seats in that district, as Rossow will be joined on the ballot by rural Buckley’s Shure and fellow Republican Steve Huse of rural Gilman.

Strough suggested that Shure was retaliating against the Democrats after they brought forth a candidate to run against him. Strough noted that, like the Democrats, the Republicans have also been using the county board room for their monthly meetings, most recently on May 17.

“We should expect of our public officials equal treatment to all persons, whatever their party, and that there should be courtesy and civility in its elections and politics,” Strough said. “Chairman Shure has violated those community expectations in that respect.”

In addition, Strough said the rest of the county board should have been consulted about Shure’s decision and that the issue should have been discussed in a public meeting.

“The behavior of Chairman Shure suggests that the actions of county government are based upon the benefit and the advantage of an elite group of ‘good ol’ boys’ who run the county,” Strough said. “People who are not part of the group cannot expect fair and decent treatment from them. This all the more exemplifies the need for an active Democratic party in this county to provide a voice for all the people ...”

In response, Shure said Strough appears to be using the situation for his “own political gain.”

“He’s trying to gain some political traction out of this thing, and he’s completely off-base,” Shure told the Ford County Record.

Shure explained that he was unaware that the Democrats were preparing to meet later that evening when he was approached in Watseka around 4 p.m. on May 24 by the county’s 911 director, Eric Raymond, who “indicated he was uncomfortable with the idea of allowing people to come into the building after hours.” When Raymond expressed his concerns, Shure told him that he agreed.

“I told him my advice was to not let anyone in the building after hours, except telecommunicators who have that responsibility,” Shure said, noting that the administrative center also houses the 911 dispatch center.

“Part of the problem (with allowing people to meet there after hours) stems from the fact that the county currently does not have a policy in place that allows people to use those facilities after hours,” Shure continued.

Moreover, Shure said that County Clerk Lisa Fancher, who has taken on the responsibility of unlocking the building when after-hours meetings are held there, has “indicated she doesn’t want to do that anymore.”

“It’s not part of her job, and, frankly, I don’t blame her,” Shure said.

The lack of notice to the Democratic party was not intentional, Shure added. Shure said he had thought the Democrats would be meeting on the evening of June 5 — as listed on a schedule provided by Fancher — and not May 24.

For some time, the Democrats had been meeting on the first Tuesday of each month. The party, however, apparently changed its monthly meetings to the fourth Thursday at some point. The county clerk’s office was told on May 23 that the Democrats would be meeting on May 24 instead of June 5, according to an official in the clerk’s office. Shure, however, said he was not immediately informed of that fact.

As for Strough’s allegation that Shure locked the Democrats out of the meeting room because of “vindictive partisanship,” Shure said that, No. 1, “no one locked everyone out.”

“All I did was advise Mr. Raymond that he should not be the one to let them in the building,” Shure said.

Secondly, Shure said he was unaware at the time that Rossow had even been selected to appear on the ballot until May 31, when he was informed of that fact by a Kankakee radio station that was asking him for comment on Strough’s news release.

“That was the first I knew of it,” Shure said, “so obviously what Mr. Strough is accusing me of is completely false.”

Shure added that he had asked the county clerk “a month or so ago” if there were any Democratic county board candidates who would be appearing on the ballot — not just in his district but countywide — but the clerk never got back to him with an answer.

Like their Democratic counterparts, the Republican party will need to change meeting locations, Shure said — unless the county board approves a resolution to allow the use of the board room after hours. The GOP has been meeting on the third Thursday of each month in the county board room.

“The county’s in the process right now of reviewing that whole matter, and we’re going to adopt a policy,” Shure said, stressing, however, that he was not sure what that policy may allow or not allow.

Depending on what policies are enacted, Shure said that “it’s possible that neither party will be able to meet there anymore, and if that’s the case, then they’ll have to find some place else — Republicans and Democrats alike.”

Shure noted that neighboring Ford County does not open up its facilities for the monthly meetings of Ford County’s political parties. The Ford County GOP meets on one Saturday per month at various sites throughout the county, usually a restaurant.

“I believe in most counties it’s the same way,” Shure said.

“Iroquois County’s probably going to have to change their policy and come up with some other arrangements,” Shure continued, “because there are some security issues in that building. That’s the reason you lock the doors (to your office) when you go home. You do it for security reasons.”