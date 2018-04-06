Loda's Rossow running as Democrat for District II county board seat

LODA — Loda resident Paula Rossow is running for a seat on the Iroquois County Board as a representative of District II in the Nov. 6 general election.

A Democrat, the 58-year-old Rossow is among three people running for two available District II board seats. Also on the ballot are incumbent John Shure of rural Buckley, a Republican currently serving as the county board’s chairman, and newcomer Steve Huse, a Republican from rural Gilman.

The Iroquois County Democratic Central Committee filed a resolution and notice on May 22 for Rossow to fill a vacancy on the ballot for the Democratic nomination in District II.

Rossow said her primary interests in Iroquois County are economic development and renewable energy. Her campaign theme is “New Voice, New Choice.”

“All residents deserve a voice on the county board — a voice of reason — and we need dedicated, focused, highly committed leaders,” Rossow said in a news release. “This is a county of givers — thoughtful and hard-working people who donate countless hours to help their communities — and this is an opportunity for me to continue to serve this region.”

Rossow has lived in Iroquois County for six years. Rossow served as a trustee on the Loda Sanitary District board from July 2016 through the district’s dissolution in May 2018 and has been an active participant in many projects in the village of Loda.

Rossow and her husband, John “Jack” McCadden, are retired. Rossow earned a master’s degree in sociology from Northwestern University in 1987 and has worked in many advising and teaching capacities.