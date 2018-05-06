Authorities continue to probe Elliott man's death

ELLIOTT — Authorities continue to investigate the death of an Elliott man who was found dead inside his home following a fire there last month.

Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran was tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation Monday, declining to say whether foul play was suspected.

“We’re looking at it as a death,” Doran told the Ford County Record when asked if 34-year-old Jeremy C. Turner’s death was being looked at as a potential homicide.

Doran did say that “several articles and items” found at Mr. Turner’s home had been sent to a lab for analysis.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said the case is “more complicated than (it may appear) at first blush,” but Flessner declined to elaborate.

Flessner said that depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, a coroner’s inquest may be held. Following an autopsy last month, the cause of Mr. Turner’s death remained undetermined.

“We’re not sure yet,” Flessner said about the possibility of an inquest. “That just remains to be seen based on the investigation.”

Mr. Turner was found dead in his home at 203 E. Railroad Ave. in Elliott after firefighters from four agencies responded to a blaze there around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 8. The house was destroyed by the blaze.

Elliott Fire Chief Bill Smith said the cause and origin of the fire were undetermined, and the state fire marshal’s office investigated the scene.

A couple of weeks after the fire, Doran asked that anyone who was at the scene of the fire and had taken pictures or videos to email those pictures and videos to him at mdoran@fcsheriff.com.