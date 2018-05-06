Paxton cops issuing written warnings for ordinance violations

PAXTON — Starting June 1, Paxton police officers have been issuing written warnings to property owners regarding ordinance violations those landowners were verbally notified about in May.

“They will have until July 1 to get those situations rectified,” Police Chief Coy Cornett said. “If they don’t, these people will be receiving notices to appear (in court).”

In May, Paxton police officers checked properties in town for ordinance violations, including for tall grass and weeds, the accumulation of junk or debris and abandoned and unregistered vehicles. Cornett said at the time that he wanted to give residents an opportunity to make sure their properties were cleaned up before any tickets were issued.