Paxton Police Blotter (June 5, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kaleb H. Robidoux, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 5:09 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at 150 E. Patton St. Amid an argument with an elderly family member, Robidoux allegedly struck that family member with a retractable dog leash.

➜ Federico Alconedo, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:39 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at the intersection of Washington and Orleans streets. Police pulled over Alconedo’s vehicle for a broken rear taillight. The vehicle that he was driving — a 1999 GMC Sonoma — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a traffic accident at 9:20 a.m. Friday, June 1, at 813 E. Patton St. The accident occurred when a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Dean A. Marion, 64, of Monticello, Ind., was parked in front of an unoccupied 2001 GMC van owned by Olga L. Culbertson of Rantoul. As Marion backed up, his vehicle struck Culbertson’s.

➜ Gary Cabbage, of 555 E. State St., Apt. 9, reported to police on Tuesday, May 29, that $225 was stolen out of his wallet while he was sleeping inside his home. Cabbage said he believes the theft occurred in the middle of the night on Tuesday, May 22. The wallet was inside his residence, which was unlocked.

➜ No injuries were reported following an accident involving a pair of unoccupied vehicles at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at 345 W. Patton St. The accident occurred when Ronald Evitt was working on his 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan and the vehicle “took off,” crossing the road and striking a 1998 GMC Sierra that was parked across the street. The van was in drive while Evitt was working on it. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Timothy P. Badgley reported to police on Tuesday, May 22, that someone had stolen a mailbox at his mother’s residence at 210 E. Ottawa Road. The black mailbox was valued at $25.