PBL students' community-service trips to Mississippi Delta causing 'ripple effect'

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School 10th-grade English teacher Jason Peterson, third from left, poses with, from left, incoming senior Bridget McMullin, graduate Jenna San Diego and graduate Nick Porter in downtown Paxton recently. McMullin, San Diego and Porter all planned to return this summer to Clarksdale, Miss., to help build homes for families in need through Habitat for Humanity. Peterson started community-service trips to the impoverished Mississippi Delta community in 2015 at PBL High School — and now current and former PBL students are going back there on their own.

PAXTON — When 10th-grade English teacher Jason Peterson began taking groups of upperclassmen at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on community-service trips to the impoverished community of Clarksdale in the Mississippi Delta over their spring breaks four years ago, some students wondered what difference they could make there.

“I definitely can remember where some students were like, ‘Can we really make that big of an impact? We’re just a few people,’” Peterson said. “My answer was: (A) ‘Any good is better than not having that good, even if it’s not for the whole world. Whatever you can do is still better than not doing it.’ And (B) ‘You never can know how things will ripple out.’”

Peterson never expected the kind of “ripple effect” his spring-break trips would end up creating. What started out as a trip involving only around 10 students has evolved — so much so that for the past two trips, there were too many students interested in participating that some had to be turned away.

Some PBL High School students have even enjoyed their time in Clarksdale so much that they are going back — on their own.

“It’s kind of all exploded, especially this year,” Peterson said.

Two groups of current or former PBL students are returning to Clarksdale this summer. While there, they will be doing exactly what they have done with Peterson over their spring breaks: building homes for families in need through Habitat for Humanity.

Incoming senior Bridget McMullin and 2018 graduates Jenna San Diego and Adam McMullin were among a dozen current or former PBL students who departed for Clarksdale on May 28. They planned to stay there through June 3.

Bridget McMullin also went on a community-service trip to Clarksdale last summer, along with seven other PBL students and three from University High School in Urbana. Both Bridget McMullin and San Diego also went on last spring’s trip under the guidance of Peterson.

PBL graduate Nick Porter, an incoming junior at Bradley University in Peoria, is going on a separate trip to Clarksdale this summer. Porter went with Peterson to Clarksdale twice while a student at PBL — including in 2015, the first year the spring-break trip was offered — and this will be his first time returning there since then.

Porter plans to leave for Clarksdale on June 9 and spend a week there, accompanied by 10 of his teammates from Bradley University’s cross-country and track-and-field teams.

“I run cross-country and track at Bradley, and one of the things that they highlight is volunteerism and using your platform as student-athletes to do that,” Porter said. “I thought our team kind of lacked in (volunteerism) a little bit, and I wanted to kind of do something kind of big to kind of spur that going. So I went in and talked to my coach. I was like, ‘Can I do this? Is there anything you would say ‘no’ to?’ And he was like, ‘I think it’s a great idea.’ He said he might even pop down (to Clarksdale) for a few days himself.”

Porter said he hopes the trip will be eye-opening for his teammates, and that they will return to Clarksdale in future years on their own, giving the poverty-stricken community even more help that it needs.

“A girl on my team is from Ireland; one is from Whales who’s going. Kids from the (Chicago) suburbs, kids from all over the place are going,” Porter said. “So I’m hoping it will kind of spread even further out in a big way.”

Another PBL graduate, Kaila Christensen, who is now a student at Northwestern University, had been organizing her own trip to Clarksdale this summer, too. However, Peterson said Christensen’s trip “fell through.” Christensen does plan to return to Clarksdale next summer, however, Peterson said.

It won’t be the first time Christensen has gone there on her own. In summer 2017, after graduating from PBL and going on her first trip to Clarksdale that spring with Peterson, Christensen organized a summer trip to the Mississippi city with other PBL students and graduates, including Bridget McMullin.

A year earlier, Peterson was approached for the first time about the idea of students going to Clarksdale on their own.

“I came back from a meeting and had like four kids waiting at my door, and I was like, ‘Hey, guys. What’s going on?’” Peterson said. “And they said, ‘We’re going to do this trip over the summer; will you lead it?’ I then told them: ‘I’m willing to help and be involved as I can, but I can’t guarantee I’ll be able to lead it. You guys are more than capable of doing that yourselves.’”

Unfortunately, the trip never ended up happening, as “somehow things didn’t come together,” Peterson said.



Started by Bill Sutton

Peterson went on his own trips to Clarksdale while in college, so he knows PBL’s students are capable of doing the same.

Peterson said PBL’s students are “forming something similar” to what is occurring at University High School. It was more than 20 years ago, Peterson estimated, that a longtime history teacher at Uni High, Bill Sutton, started taking his students to Clarksdale to do community service there. The experience impacted the students who participated so much that some would return in future years — on their own — just like PBL High School’s students are doing today.

“A lot of them would do a ‘gap year’ (between their senior year of high school and freshman year in college) and stay in Clarksdale for a year working for Habitat for Humanity,” Peterson said, “and some of them stayed, like, permanently.”

One of Bill Sutton’s sons, Matt Sutton, ended up staying in Clarksdale. He now works for the Spring Initiative, an after-school care program in Clarksdale that was started six or seven years ago by a couple of Peterson’s friends — one being a Uni High graduate.

“Spring Initiative has been just this amazing force in the community and just this great element that offers a little extra help for a lot of the kids who are really struggling,” Peterson said.

While in Clarksdale each spring, Peterson has encouraged his students to volunteer at the Spring Initiative. Among students who have done so is San Diego, who recently was accepted to do an internship at the Spring Initiative.

“I’m going to live there (in Clarksdale) next year, but I’m just not sure when,” San Diego said.

San Diego said her internship will involve being basically a “classroom aide” for second- and third-graders at the Spring Initiative.

“I’ll be there helping kids with homework and just watching them, and I’ll pick them up for school sometimes and stuff like that,” San Diego said.

Peterson said it is “incredible” how what Bill Sutton started has evolved to what it is today. Peterson noted that Sutton didn’t just inspire Peterson to start taking students to Clarksdale, but Sutton also inspired another teacher to do the same — Urbana High School’s Mark Foley.

“You can look at how starting with one person, so many people are now involved in this,” Peterson said.



Drawing students in

For Porter, “this trip is like my baby as much as it is (Peterson’s),” he said. Porter went on the first trip to Clarksdale that Peterson organized at PBL.

“I remember when I was a junior (in high school), (Peterson) called me and my best friend from high school, Corbin Riecks, into his office, and he was like, ‘Guys, I want to do this trip,’ and gave us the rundown,” Porter recalled. “I wasn’t super sold at first; I was just a little hesitant, didn’t know what I was getting into. But obviously I’m happy I did.”

After 10 students went on the first trip organized by Peterson over their spring break in 2015, the following year 18 went. Then, each of the past two years, 25 or 26 students applied to go on the trip, but only 18 were able to go.

Peterson said he thinks students are interested in the spring-break trips to Clarksdale for a few reasons:

(1) They enjoy learning about the history of the area and the various issues that led to the poverty-stricken state the community is in today, such as systematic racism.

(2) They enjoy the experience of immersing themselves in a different culture, as they go to blues shows there and try Southern barbecue. “Just the general Southern kindness and welcomingness and the laid-back nature of the culture, too,” Peterson said.

(3) They get “positive feelings of doing something good,” Peterson said. “I think that the kids find that, ‘Wow, this is a lot better than sitting on Snapchat in my room for an hour, two hours.’”

Porter agreed with Peterson’s assessment.

“There’s this culture shock, but it’s like a welcoming culture shock that kind of draws you in,” Porter said. “And it’s not just building a house. We have these discussions about socioeconomic problems, systematic racism — things like that which you don’t sit down and have organized discussions about as much as you probably should. And then it’s the Delta blues, stuff like that. So you just have this feeling that makes you want to go back no matter how long you’ve been away. That’s how I feel. It’s just all the factors come together and make you want to go back.”



Living and learning

San Diego said she always learns something new each time she goes to Clarksdale.

“We get the same history talk every time from Bill Sutton, and I learn something new every time, even though I’ve already heard it,” San Diego said. “And you meet new people; you learn how to do something new on a house. There’s so many things you can learn.”

Porter said visiting the Mississippi Delta inspired him to learn more about the area. Porter said he has “read a lot about it” since his first two times there.

“I read ‘Rising Tide’ (about the Mississippi flood of 1926), which is a great book on really the whole region,” Porter said.

Porter’s time working for Habitat for Humanity in Clarksdale also inspired him to volunteer for that organization again.

“Over this past summer, I did an internship with Habitat for Humanity (at its ReStore) in Champaign,” Porter said. “So I’ve learned sort of the ins and outs of the nonprofit world. I feel a lot more prepared and ready to commit even more of myself to this kind of project.”

That is exactly what Peterson had hoped for when he started his spring-break trips.

“What I always say to the kids is, ‘I hope more than anything what you get from this trip is you want to take your energies and your skills and do something positive,’ whether in Clarksdale or somewhere else, Peterson said.



Peterson leaving PBL

The 2018 spring-break trip was the last to be organized by Peterson at PBL High School. Peterson, who has been teaching at PBL since 2012, will start a new job this fall as an eighth-grade English and history teacher at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High School.

The spring-break trips to Clarksdale will continue at PBL, however, just not under Peterson’s guidance.

“That was like the No. 1 thing when I got the job at Eater and knew I was leaving (PBL). The No. 1 priority was, ‘I want to make sure this trip goes on if at all possible,’” Peterson said.

Peterson said that PBL High School art teacher Emily Wood, who has accompanied Peterson on the trips in the past, has agreed to “carry it on.”

Peterson said he still hopes to be involved “in some way” with the yearly trip at PBL. Peterson also plans to perhaps accompany PBL students and graduates on their summer trips to Clarksdale.

“If they do summer trips I’d like to be able to make it down for part of it in future years,” Peterson said. “I hope to be part of the planning process for the spring break trip next year, too. ... I definitely want to be a part of it as much as possible.”

