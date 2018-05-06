Water well at Buckley Lake working again, board learns

BUCKLEY — The water well at the village-owned Buckley Lake property is now working well, the village board learned during its monthly meeting Monday night.

The news came from Buckley resident Les Dippel, a member of the Buckley Sportsman’s Club who earlier had told village trustees that the club would like to get the well working again and refurbish the tower and windmill on the lake property.

With “a lot of help” and $770 spent, the well is now working, Dippel said Monday. The well is “new from the top to the bottom,” Dippel said.

The tower was dropped with the help of the Ludlow Cooperative Elevator Co., and Dippel said he is now in the process of trying to find someone to powder-coat it. The two west legs also need repaired, Dippel said.

The board earlier had agreed to pay for the repairs to the well if it was determined to be fixable, so the board voted unanimously to reimburse the $770 to Dippel.

Dippel said that with the board’s approval, he would like to put out flyers asking for donations from the public and organizations to cover the cost of the powder-coating and repairs to the tower. The board then authorized him to do so.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the windmill at the lake is a second-generation windmill that was brought in from the Sadie Trusheim farm in 1976.

The board thanked Dippel for his hard work and dedication.



Other business

In other business at the meeting:

➜ A Buckley business owner questioned the board about Rajir Ghotra’s liquor license, which was granted at the May meeting to allow him to put video-gambling machines at the yet-to-be-opened Buckley Store. The business owner said: “If you give this man a license without putting a little grocery store in first, you are all idiots. Pardon my French!” A lengthy discussion ensued, with Trustee Peggy Shockley asking if anyone had a crystal ball and could say what would happen in six months with any business in town.

➜ Former trustee Ardell “Goat” Goetting asked if a business owner in Buckley is required to also live in Buckley. Goetting said that village ordinances state that the person to which a liquor license is issued must be a resident of the village.

➜ Buckley resident Jim Balk asked whether the village was going to “shut him off” from his property. Balk also questioned if the town was going to let him put rock by the railroad again if he gets permission from the railroad. Balk was told that the village has a five-year lease on that property, so the railroad “can’t give you permission.”

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said he had not yet mowed village property due to persisting dry conditions, but he said he had been helping with the well at the lake, picking up sticks and performing other maintenance-related work.

➜ Miller said an iPhone and Budweiser lighter had been found at the lake, and the items can be claimed by calling him at 217-379-1050.

➜ The village’s annual appropriation ordinance was presented. The ordinance needs to be voted on at the July meeting

➜ The board approved the prevailing wage ordinance.

➜ Larry Johnson, an engineer from Fehr Graham, was given permission from the board to help ERH Enterprises Inc. — the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system — draft a letter to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in response to a violation letter regarding the chloride concentration in the village’s water. The chloride level is supposed to be at 500 but has been running at about 15,000, according to the last six months of reports. The water is tested at a discharge point outside of town. According to past records, there was a problem with the chloride level in 2004, as well, and the issue was resolved. There are various options to remedy the problem, but the village must respond to the letter immediately, the board learned. A lagoon sewage system — like the one proposed as part of a sewage system already being explored for the village — would help solve the problem. The village has 2.5 acres of ground available for such a system, but Village Board President Sheree Stachura said she would consult the village attorney to see about buying back 1.5 acres of the ground that was previously sold to allow extra room if needed.

➜ The board gave Johnson permission to draft a “question-and-answer” flyer concerning the proposed sewer system. A resident who had just recently put in a new septic system questioned whether she would have to hook it up to the proposed sewage system. She was told that everyone would have to do so.

➜ Village police officer Chris White reported on his activities. White also was informed that the village wants him to send citations to property owners who have swimming pools with no fences around them, among other things. White questioned trustees as to how far they wanted to go with the citations. “Some of these, by the time you go to court, if necessary, it is costing the taxpayers more money than (the village would be) getting back,” White said. Scott Shockley told White that it was “none of his business.” White then said, “OK, I will give all these to the attorney.”

➜ The public was reminded that a paint party will be at 7 p.m. June 18 at the lake building.

➜ Miller said Kendall Hofer would be starting demolition of a house that was destroyed recently by fire and has asked that a section of Walnut Street, from Main to Central streets, be blocked off to accommodate the work starting June 5.

➜ The board reminded the public that the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is June 16 at the lake.