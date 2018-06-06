Contestants sought for Fourth of July Little Mister & Miss Pageant

PAXTON — Boys and girls ages 5-7 who live within the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district are eligible to enter the annual Fourth of July Little Mister & Miss Pageant sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton. Contestants are asked to dress up in their favorite red, white and blue outfit.

Winners will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks gift certificates, which are redeemable at local businesses. The first and second runnerups will get $10 in Chamber Bucks.

Entry forms can be found at www.paxtonchamber.com/forms. The cost is $15 per contestant. Only the first 20 kids registered will be able to compete in the pageant.

Entry forms and payment must be returned to the chamber office by Monday, June 25, by mailing it to P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957 or dropping it off at the chamber office at 103 N. Market St. in Paxton between 8 a.m. and noon Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more information, people can call Laura Peverelle at 217-417-5620.