Curtis, Galvin join Paxton Area Chamber board

PAXTON — Austin Curtis and Holly Galvin have joined the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

Galvin and her family moved to Paxton in 2017. She graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2011 and has been practicing law ever since. She joined the Paxton law firm Martensen, Niemann & Sorensen as an associate attorney in October 2017. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, running and being outside.

Curtis opened his Edward Jones Investments office in downtown Paxton in early January 2018. He and his wife, Laura, have two daughters, Scarlett and Dorothy.



New chamber members

Businesses that recently joined the chamber include Ford Ridge Wind, Market Street Vaping and Crazy Beard’s Back Alley Auto Detailing.