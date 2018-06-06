Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 6, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Civil law violation

• Anton J. LeBlanc, 22, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Adisen K. Broughton, 20, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Devin R. Williams, 30, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Joshua W. Martin, 43, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Darryl C. Madison, 35, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon R. Reetz, 25, of Cissna Park, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Darryl M. Williams, 61, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eunice Y. Foster, 25, of Urbana, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kersten C. Bornholt, 22, of Crystal Lake, for expired registration.

• Bradley W. Simmons, 24, of LeRoy, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashleigh H. Jones, 19, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Melinda Jo Bose, 27, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Devin R. Williams, 30, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Geraldine Peters, 68, of Fisher, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Wahl, 44, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Zec Slobodan, 64, of Beaver Dam, Wis., for failiure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Andrew J. Schroeder, 53, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Kenneth J. Zapp, 50, of Fairbury, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Daryl D. Halcomb, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Daniel K. Givens, 53, of Colfax, for disregarding an official traffic-control light.

• Rachael E. Mourer, 19, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Ian A. Donnelly, 23, of Paxton, for expired registration.

• Robert S. Scordato, 38, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shawn L. Garrelts, 37, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Carissa B. Kohl, 23, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Walter E. Carrathers, 44, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Frederico Alconedo, 45, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Tolono, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Thomas Digges Reay, no age listed, of New Haven, Mo., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Leslie W. Foster, 70, of Paxton, for burning garbage.



Small claims

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Robert Bzdyl of Hoopeston.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Linda Nowalt-Grills of Hoopeston.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Aletha Cheek of Paxton.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Calvin Rowan of Paxton.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Kathy Christensen of Cissna Park.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Dianna Kirts of Danville.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Michael Turner of Danville.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Tamara Tilley of Buckley.

• Hudson Pharmacy Group Inc. vs. Richard Smith of Rantoul.



Arbitration

• Heritage Manor-Gibson City LLC vs. Attis M. Christman and Victor A. Christman.