GIBSON CITY — The Ed Day Skatepark Committee in Gibson City held its weekly drawing on May 30 at the Gibson City American Legion post. The amount in the pot for the drawing was $5,324. The player’s name drawn was Amy Anderson, who had picked Card No. 11. The 8 of Clubs was turned over. There was no winner, so the jackpot will roll over and be even higher for the next drawing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the Legion post.