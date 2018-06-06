Police Blotter (June 6, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kaleb H. Robidoux, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 5:09 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at 150 E. Patton St. Amid an argument with an elderly family member, Robidoux allegedly struck that family member with a retractable dog leash.

➜ Federico Alconedo, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:39 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at the intersection of Washington and Orleans streets. Police pulled over Alconedo’s vehicle for a broken rear taillight. The vehicle that he was driving — a 1999 GMC Sonoma — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a traffic accident at 9:20 a.m. Friday, June 1, at 813 E. Patton St. The accident occurred when a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Dean A. Marion, 64, of Monticello, Ind., was parked in front of an unoccupied 2001 GMC van owned by Olga L. Culbertson of Rantoul. As Marion backed up, his vehicle struck Culbertson’s.

➜ Gary Cabbage, of 555 E. State St., Apt. 9, reported to police on Tuesday, May 29, that $225 was stolen out of his wallet while he was sleeping inside his home. Cabbage said he believes the theft occurred in the middle of the night on Tuesday, May 22. The wallet was inside his residence, which was unlocked.

➜ No injuries were reported following an accident involving a pair of unoccupied vehicles at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at 345 W. Patton St. The accident occurred when Ronald Evitt was working on his 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan and the vehicle “took off,” crossing the road and striking a 1998 GMC Sierra that was parked across the street. The van was in drive while Evitt was working on it. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Timothy P. Badgley reported to police on Tuesday, May 22, that someone had stolen a mailbox at his mother’s residence at 210 E. Ottawa Road. The black mailbox was valued at $25.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Patricia S. Austin, no age listed, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for a city ordinance violation for barking dogs on Sunday, June 3.

➜ Brian J. Pulley, 61, of 531 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for speeding on Saturday, June 2.

➜ Geraldine Peters, 68, of Fisher, for speeding on Wednesday, May 30.

➜ Kersten C. Bornholt, 22, of Crystal Lake, for expired registration on Wednesday, May 30.

➜ Ashleigh H. Jones, 19, of 319 N. State St., Gibson City, for no insurance/current registration on Tuesday, May 29.

➜ Melinda J. Bose, 27, of 516 N. State St., Apt. 3, Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage on Tuesday, May 29.

➜ John P. Pittman, 37, of 519 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, May 29.

➜ Bradley W. Simmons Jr., 24, of LeRoy, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Sunday, May 27.

➜ Devin R. Williams, 28, of Rantoul, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, driving with a revoked driver’s license, obstructing identification and obstructing justice on Saturday, May 26.

➜ Kenyan R. Hall, 18, of Rantoul, for unlawful use of a weapon and defacing identification marks on a firearm on Saturday, May 26.

➜ John D. Napier, 53, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for disorderly conduct and assault on Wednesday, May 23.

➜ Sallianne Ernst, 51, of 409 E. Illinois 54, Onarga, for speeding on Monday, May 21.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of May 16-31:

➜ On May 31, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the Ford County fairgrounds in Melvin to take a report of criminal damage to property.

➜ On May 27, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 300 North and 2100 East in rural Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ On May 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the Down by the Lake Bar in Sibley to take a report of theft.

➜ On May 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and deer at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 3700 North in rural Kempton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police on a domestic dispute arrest in Paxton.

➜ On May 24, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a female without incident while she was at her Cabery residence. The female was wanted on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On May 24, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 1000 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ On May 23, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire at an unoccupied house at the intersection of Main and Green streets in Melvin. The house appeared to be a total loss, and no injuries were reported.

➜ On May 22, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint of a violation of an order of protection in Kempton. A report was taken and was sent to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

➜ On May 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 700 North in rural Gibson City. The crash turned out to be at Illinois 47 and County Road 270 North in rural Sibley in Livingston County. The crash was handled by a Livingston County sheriff’s deputy. A non-life-threatening injury was reported.

➜ On May 20, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Market and Pells streets in Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and on a Champaign County warrant.

➜ On May 18, a sheriff’s deputy took a report regarding the theft of tools in Roberts.

➜ On May 18, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a one-vehicle crash with airbag deployment on Interstate 57 at the 257 milepost, near Loda. No injuries were reported.

➜ On May 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle on its top at the intersection of county roads 300 North and 2100 East in rural Paxton. One person received non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On May 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic issue in rural Gibson City. The deputy advised the homeowner to get an emergency order of protection.

➜ On May 16, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a golf cart at 100 E. Illinois St. in Sibley. The male driver of the golf cart was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael L. McKinney, 41, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, June 1. McKinney was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for harassment through electronic communications.

➜ Chad W. Baker, 43, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for burglary on Friday, June 1.

➜ Ronnie K. Turner, 33, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, May 31. Turner was wanted for a probation violation.

➜ Robert E. Barker, 59, of Danville, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Thursday, May 31.

➜ James R. Nelson, 32, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful restraint, criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, May 30.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of activity:

➜ District 21 state troopers issued 26 traffic tickets and 25 written warnings — including five for occupant-restraint violations, one for driving under the influence and drug/alcohol-related offenses, 29 for speeding and two for distracted driving — during special Traffic Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, May 29. The patrols involved increased enforcement of impaired driving, occupant restraint violations, speeding violations and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

➜ During a Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign conducted from May 25-28, state troopers issued 5,924 traffic citations and 5,206 written warnings.

➜ State troopers made 109 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, wrote 815 seatbelt violation citations and assisted 1,304 stranded motorists. State police also participated in a Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE) nationwide campaign, which ran from May 21-28. Operation CARE is a multi-agency endeavor aimed at reducing the number of traffic crashes through strict enforcement and an increase in police visibility. During this time period, state troopers issued 10,316 traffic citations and made 143 DUI arrests. Troopers also wrote 1,055 distracted-driving citations, 1,998 seatbelt violation citations and 7,579 speed citations. As the summer approaches, state police are reminding drivers to avoid the “Fatal 4” violations: DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and distracted driving.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on June 13, June 18 and June 26. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws.