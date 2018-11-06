PBL board to hold public hearing on amended budget

PAXTON — Immediately prior to its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 13, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hold a public hearing regarding an amended budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The proposed amended budget shows a projected $256,670 deficit in the district’s educational fund, along with deficits in its debt service fund (-$690,963), capital projects fund (-$7.569 million), transportation fund (-$134,583), municipal retirement/Social Security fund (-$81,787), operations and maintenance fund (-$64,627) and fire prevention and safety fund (-$1,571). There are projected surpluses in the tort fund ($139,230) and working cash fund ($80,243).

The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. June 13 in the board room at the unit office in Paxton. The board is expected to vote on whether to approve the amended budget during the meeting following the hearing.



Other business

Also listed on the agenda for the June 13 meeting are:

➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of the minutes of the board’s last meeting; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; an elementary school library report and high school library report; a report on spring activities in the district; the approval of a treasurer’s report; and the approval of payment of current bills.

➜ A report from the district’s policy review committee.

➜ Approval of the formation of a PBL High School robotics team.

➜ A report on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project, PBL High School renovation project and PBL Eastlawn School demolition project.

➜ Approval of a calendar of board meetings for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ Approval of a proposed process to select PBL High School’s salutatorian and valedictorian.

➜ Approval of a resolution related to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act for 2017-18.

➜ Approval of seeking proposals for waste services for 2017-18.

➜ The acceptance of grant funds from the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation.

➜ Approval of an Aramark contract.

➜ Approval of an automated phone system for the district.

➜ A discussion on the board of education’s vision and goals.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; to discuss minutes of closed meetings; and to discuss collective-negotiating matters between the district and its employees.